Nigeria: Like Uber, Another Global Mobility Company Exits Nigeria

Moove, the global mobility company founded in Lagos, has announced plans to end its operations in Nigeria.

As part of its exit strategy, the company founded six years ago, said it will transfer full ownership of eligible vehicles "worth approximately N35 billion" to existing customers at no cost.

The affected customers will take full ownership of the vehicles, with no further payments to Moove required from October 1, 2026.

The company said the move forms part of its plans to conclude its Nigerian operations while ensuring that eligible customers retain the vehicles they have been using under its financing model.

Moove was founded by Ladi Delano and Jide Odunsi and has built its business around providing vehicle financing and mobility solutions to drivers.

The company launched in Nigeria six years ago and expanded its operations by financing vehicles for drivers, particularly those operating on ride-hailing platforms.

Daily Trust reports that the transfer of the vehicles means eligible customers will receive assets collectively valued at about N35 billion without making additional payments to the company.

Moove is a global mobility fintech company that has expanded its operations across several markets, providing vehicle financing and other mobility-related services.

This is coming a few weeks after another global mobility company Uber exited Nigerian operations.