Guinea Bissau: Guinea-Bissau Says Conditions Not Ripe for December 6 Elections

Guinea-Bissau's Prime Minister, Ilídio Vieira Té, on Thursday said the conditions necessary to organise presidential and legislative elections scheduled for December 6 had not been met, raising the prospect of a delay in the polls.

Té made the declaration after meeting with transitional President and junta leader, General Horta N'Tam, in Bissau.

The National Electoral Commission (CNE) also said on Thursday that it would not be technically possible to organise the elections on December 6, although it did not formally announce a postponement.

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Té said no political party was currently in an ideal position to contest the elections, adding that the leadership structures of several parties required renewal.

The elections were scheduled as part of the junta's 12-month transition programme following the military takeover of November 26, 2025.

The military seized power three days after presidential and legislative elections held on November 23, 2025, before the results were announced, and suspended the electoral process. The junta subsequently set December 6, 2026, as the date for new presidential and legislative elections.

The development comes amid renewed political tensions in the West African country.

The junta barred former President Umaro Sissoco Embaló from returning to Guinea-Bissau earlier this month, citing national security and public order concerns. Embaló had planned to return from exile and contest the December presidential election.

On August 30, the military-backed authorities held a constitutional referendum that approved changes that would strengthen presidential powers and alter the country's political and electoral framework. The referendum was opposed by sections of the opposition.

The junta took power on November 26, 2025, after the November 23 presidential and legislative elections. The military intervened before the results were announced, bringing the electoral process to a halt.

No new date has been announced for the presidential and legislative elections.