Zimbabwe: Hundreds Gather for Wicknell Chivayo, Wife Lulu Body Collection

8 October 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

HUNDREDS of mourners gathered at Doves Parlour in Harare on Wednesday for the collection of the bodies of businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy "Lulu" Muteke.

Roads around the city centre, including the intersection of Harare Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, were packed with mourners, with some watching from rooftops as the couple's white caskets were taken from the parlour.

The caskets featured distinctive designs, with Chivayo's bearing a Rolls-Royce front grille and the inscription "WMC 777", while Lulu's featured a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon grille and the inscription "LULU".

The couple died in a helicopter crash in Marondera along an aide and two pilots.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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