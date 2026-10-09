Nigeria: NAF Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Benue Days After Ondo Crash

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter on Wednesday made a precautionary landing on a farm in Makurdi, Benue State, after successfully providing close air support to surface forces during an operation against kidnapping activities in the Ogbadigbo area of the state, near the Enugu-Benue boundary.

A statement by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the operation disrupted the activities of criminal elements and supported the advance of surface forces.

He said the aircraft executed the precautionary landing about 10 nautical miles from the airfield after completing the mission, in accordance with established operational and safety procedures.

"Following the successful completion of the mission, the pilot, on return to base, exercised his professional discretion to execute a precautionary landing approximately 10 nautical miles from the airfield. This is in accordance with established operational and safety procedures following combat missions. The helicopter has returned to base," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ejodame reaffirmed the NAF's commitment to sustaining pressure on criminal elements, providing close air support to surface forces and protecting communities through coordinated air and ground operations.

He said the successful outcome underscored the NAF's continued resolve to deny criminal elements freedom of action and support efforts to restore safety and security to affected communities.

Meanwhile, sources said the helicopter landed at Utur Tse-Igboji community, Bar Council Ward, Makurdi, along the Welfare Quarters-Mopol 13 Ring Road.

A witness, Stephen Ikpam, said residents rushed to the scene to assist the officers on board.

"By the grace of God, all lives on board were saved when a Nigerian Air Force helicopter made an emergency landing on a farmland due to a technical fault.

"The villagers all rushed to the scene to support the officers on board, and to the glory of God, they all came out alive. It would have been a double tragedy if the helicopter had crashed.

"We thank God for sparing their lives. May God protect our security officers," he said.