Nigeria: Tems Bags 2 Nominations At 2026 Soul Train Awards

8 October 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Zuleihat Chatta

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Tems has earned two nominations at the 2026 Soul Train Awards.

The singer was nominated in the R&B/Soul Song of the Year category for her hit track, "What You Need." She also secured a nomination for Spotify's RNB X International Artist category.

With these nominations, Tems becomes the only artist nominated in both of the newly introduced fan-voted categories at this year's awards.

In the R&B/Soul Song of the Year category, she will compete alongside international stars including Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, Daniel Caesar, Justin Bieber, Kehlani, Olivia Dean, and Tyla.

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