Nigeria: Osimhen's Return Still Unclear As Galatasaray Doctor Urges Caution

Galatasaray club doctor Yener İnce has not yet cleared Victor Osimhen to feature in Friday's Turkish Super Lig match against Kasimpaşa, saying the striker will continue to be assessed on a day-by-day basis.

Osimhen has missed Galatasaray's last three matches in all competitions since picking up an injury in the club's 3-2 win over İstanbul Başakşehir last month. The problem also kept the Nigeria international out of the Super Eagles' 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Galatasaray will host Kasimpaşa at RAMS Park on Friday, and Osimhen is hoping to return after recovering from the setback. However, İnce stopped short of confirming that the forward will be fit to play.

İnce said Osimhen's treatment is progressing well, but explained that the player suffered a Grade 2 muscle injury involving a large hematoma and significant bleeding. He stressed that the injury should not be treated lightly.

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According to İnce, the hematoma was drained using a different method with assistance from radiologists at the club's sponsor hospital. Osimhen felt much better after the procedure, although his treatment is still ongoing.

The Galatasaray doctor added that Osimhen has taken part in some portions of team training, but the club will not rush his comeback. He said the same cautious approach applies to Wilfried Singo, and that decisions will be based on test results at each stage of their recovery.

İnce acknowledged Galatasaray face an important run of fixtures, but said the priority is to avoid losing players for an even longer period. He added that the club will try to protect Osimhen as much as possible.

İnce also addressed speculation about Osimhen's absence from team training after the striker returned to Türkiye from a short holiday in Nigeria. He said Osimhen had arrived with an upper respiratory infection and was therefore placed on an individual training programme for two days instead of joining the main squad.