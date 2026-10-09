Nigeria: Femi Adebayo Reacts to N40bn Valuation Claims On New Film Hub

Nollywood actor and producer Femi Adebayo has dismissed viral claims that his newly launched production studio, Euphoria 360 Hub, is worth N40 billion.

The reaction followed a post by an X user who claimed the state-of-the-art facility in Lagos was valued at N40 billion.

Expressing surprise at the reported figure, Adebayo responded on his social media page: He wrote

The Euphoria 360 Hub, located in Oregun, Lagos, was officially launched on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, by the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

The multi-purpose facility serves as the corporate headquarters of Euphoria360 Media Limited and features a photography studio, editing and music production suites, a cinema, podcast studios, and a film academy.