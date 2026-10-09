Nigeria: Femi Adebayo Reacts to N40bn Valuation Claims On New Film Hub

8 October 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Zuleihat Chatta

Nollywood actor and producer Femi Adebayo has dismissed viral claims that his newly launched production studio, Euphoria 360 Hub, is worth N40 billion.

The reaction followed a post by an X user who claimed the state-of-the-art facility in Lagos was valued at N40 billion.

Expressing surprise at the reported figure, Adebayo responded on his social media page: He wrote

The Euphoria 360 Hub, located in Oregun, Lagos, was officially launched on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, by the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat.

The multi-purpose facility serves as the corporate headquarters of Euphoria360 Media Limited and features a photography studio, editing and music production suites, a cinema, podcast studios, and a film academy.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.