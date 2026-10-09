Nigeria: Eight Soldiers Reported Dead As Troops Foil Terror Attack in Borno

The terrorists attacked troops of the 101 Special Forces Battalion from four different directions, according to a statement by Operation Hadin Kai, a joint task force in the North-east.

At least eight soldiers have reportedly been killed while repelling an attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on a military base in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The attack targeted troops of the 101 Special Forces Battalion, who came under assault from four different directions, according to a statement by Operation Hadin Kai, a joint task force in the North-east.

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The troops, supported by the Nigerian Air Force, responded with superior firepower and tactical manoeuvres, killing more than 25 terrorists and forcing others to flee, the task force's spokesperson, Mohammed Goni said.

Mr Goni, a Nigerian Army captain, said 14 bodies of the terrorists had so far been recovered, while troops also seized a cache of weapons and ammunition, including six AK-47 rifles.

However, the military spokesperson acknowledged that some soldiers were killed during the fierce encounter, although it did not disclose the exact number of casualties.

SaharaReporters reported that eight soldiers were killed in the attack, citing military sources.

Mr Goni said troops were continuing to exploit the area to recover additional weapons, track fleeing terrorists and prevent them from regrouping.

The attack comes as security forces continue intensified operations against ISWAP and Boko Haram insurgents in the North-east, where military formations and civilian communities have remained targets of terrorist attacks.

Mr Goni said the military commiserated with the families of the soldiers who died in the encounter.

"Their courage, sacrifice and devotion to duty will remain an enduring testament to their service to the nation," he said.

The military spokesperson described the successful repulsion of the attack as evidence of the combat readiness of troops and improved coordination between ground forces and the Air Component.

He said troops would sustain aggressive patrols, intelligence-led operations and coordinated offensive actions with other security agencies to dismantle terrorist networks and protect communities.