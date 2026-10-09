Nigeria: Military Plane Crash - Air Chief Sets Up Probe Panel, Assures Adequate Support for Bereaved Families

The air chief said he knew everyone on the ill-fated plane, having flown it alongside his family in the past.

The Chief of Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, an air marshal, says he has directed the constitution of a panel to investigate the recent crash of a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft at Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area, Ondo State.

Mr Aneke disclosed this on Thursday when he visited the crash site.

The aircraft crashed on Monday while on a routine mission from Benin City to Lagos.

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The NAF authorities said 25 persons were on board the aircraft.

However, three days after the crash, all hope of any survivor has been lost.

Apart from the deployment of heavy machinery, which cleared the bushes around and dug deep into the swamp, the main body of the plane is still trapped beneath the mud.

The air chief, who was accompanied by some senior officers of the force, described the incident as a great loss.

"I had informed my Superintendent of Safety and Evaluation to come up with a high-level delegation comprising both military and civilian safety experts, NTSB, Accident and Emergency Management Board, retired senior officers, experienced air force officers, to sit down and get to the bottom of what happened," he said.

"This is not the time to start speculating, and I plead with you, and the general public, we've lost people who are fighting for the nation. The best we can do for them is to be a little bit patient and let those who are the specialists get to the bottom of what has happened."

Mr Aneke, who did not give further details of the probe, sympathised with the families of those who have lost their loved ones in the tragic incident.

"I basically knew everyone on that flight. I've flown on this aeroplane. My family has flown on this aeroplane. I know each of the crew personally. Highly trained, professional, and intelligent officers," he said.

"I want to assure the families of our loved ones that the Nigerian Armed Forces will keep you on guard in ensuring that you are safe.

"The Nigerian Air Force is putting everything possible to ensure that the families get the necessary support they need."

The air chief commended the people and government of Ondo State for committing resources, time and energy in the recovery efforts.

"The locals here, the residents here, were the first responders. I've been briefed by the commander of the Naval base here. Words cannot describe how we Nigerians come together when things go sour," he added.

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The Ondo State Government had deployed two swamp buggies to aid access to the crash site and also assist in digging out the plane.

The state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, however, expressed concerns over the inability of the rescue teams to locate the main body of the plane after putting so much effort in over the last three days.

Only torn clothes, body parts, and pieces of the plane's panels had been brought to shore.