Nigeria's Raw Commodity Exports Will Be Under Focus As Agribusiness Leaders Meet in Uyo

As Nigeria struggles to turn its agricultural wealth into industrial growth and jobs, agribusiness leaders are targeting investment, processing and export opportunities at a regional conference in Uyo.

Nigeria's drive to move beyond exporting raw agricultural commodities toward local processing and industrial production will come under focus as agribusiness leaders, investors and policymakers prepare to explore investment opportunities across Africa's agricultural value chains.

The discussions are expected at the fifth Agribusiness Roundtable International Conference, scheduled for 25 to 28 October in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where organisers say they will seek to connect agricultural producers with investors, processors, financial institutions and international markets.

Howard Usen, the South-south zonal coordinator of the Nigeria Agribusiness and Agro-Industry Development Initiative and chairman of the conference's central planning committee, said the event was designed to facilitate commercial partnerships and investment in agriculture.

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In a statement announcing the conference, Mr Usen said the gathering would focus on unlocking opportunities in agricultural processing, financing, technology, market access and climate-smart agriculture.

The conference is themed "Accelerating Agribusiness Transformation: Unlocking Value Chains to Achieve Food Security, Nutrition Sustainability, Job Creation, Poverty Alleviation, and National Prosperity."

The organisers said the event would bring together government officials, investors, development partners, commodity producers, agribusiness executives, technology providers and financial institutions to explore projects capable of generating commercial returns and expanding agricultural production.

A key focus will be the development of agro-processing facilities, storage systems, packaging, mechanisation and cold-chain infrastructure to help producers retain more value from their output.

The organisers also plan to explore financing models for agricultural projects, including blended finance, climate finance and private-sector investment, while examining opportunities for Nigerian businesses to expand into other African markets under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

They said the conference would provide opportunities for project developers to engage prospective financiers and for producers to establish relationships with processors, exporters and potential off-takers.

Beyond agricultural potential

Nigeria has substantial agricultural resources, but converting production into competitive agro-industrial businesses requires investment in infrastructure, processing, logistics and reliable access to markets.

The organisers said the conference would seek to bring these elements together by creating opportunities for investment matchmaking, business-to-government engagements, technology transfer and strategic partnerships.

The event will also examine climate-smart agriculture, sustainable land use, renewable energy and green financing, as climate pressures increasingly threaten agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods.

According to the organisers, policymakers and regulators will participate in discussions on the policies, infrastructure and incentives required to attract investment and strengthen agricultural enterprises.

The conference comes amid efforts to promote agriculture as a source of jobs, food security and economic diversification across the Niger Delta and other parts of Nigeria.

In July, PREMIUM TIMES reported on a federal government and Niger Delta Development Commission initiative to establish a proposed $500 million agricultural development and investment fund for the region, aimed at expanding agricultural production and creating employment.

The initiative highlights the region's potential to develop agricultural businesses around commodities such as cassava, oil palm, cocoa, rice, aquaculture and livestock.

The Uyo conference is expected to provide another platform for stakeholders to explore how investment, processing capacity and stronger market connections could help convert such opportunities into viable businesses.

Akwa Ibom's investment pitch

The choice of Uyo also gives Akwa Ibom an opportunity to present its agricultural resources and investment prospects to prospective business partners.

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Agricultural revolution and rural development is one of the five pillars of Governor Umo Eno's ARISE Agenda, which includes developing value chains around major agricultural commodities.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in September that the state was preparing an investment roadmap covering sectors including agriculture, tourism, aviation, power, maritime, manufacturing and information and communications technology.

The conference could provide an avenue for the state to engage investors interested in agricultural production, processing and export-oriented businesses.

However, the economic value of such gatherings will depend on whether discussions produce concrete investments, operating businesses, market agreements and jobs.

The organisers said the conference would feature business engagements and opportunities for stakeholders to identify projects and establish commercial relationships.

The four-day event will be held in Uyo from 25 to 28 October.