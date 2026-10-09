Nigeria: Lagos 2027 - Doherty Unveils 34-Point Manifesto, Animashaun As Running Mate

THE Lagos State Governorship Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Mr Funso Doherty, has unveiled a 34-point manifesto he said would take the state to the next level, if elected. He also unveiled Mrs. Tolani Animashaun as his running mate in the February 6, 2027 governorship poll.

Presenting his manifesto titled: Ònà Tuntun (New Road), yesterday, in Lagos, Doherty said the manifesto contained 34 specific commitments across health, education, housing, transport, environment, jobs and small business and honest governance.

Specifically, Doherty, among others, promised to deliver in four years 150,000 homes, provide free healthcare for pregnant women and children under-16, free education through secondary school and technical colleges. He also promised to provide free textbooks, and nutritious meals for students in public schools.

He added: "Then for those children who are in public schools, Lagos State Public Schools, who need to be transported to their school, public transport for children in school uniforms going to their school will be provided.

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"The whole objective is that there should be no child in Lagos State that will not benefit from a quality education because his or her parents cannot afford it or because of the circumstances of his or her birth. Because if we don't, it is our future that we are mortgaging."

On transportation, Doherty pledged to modernise the state's transport system, particularly the Red and Blue Line rail networks, by improving connectivity between them. He also promised to establish decentralised road maintenance frameworks across the local governments to ensure more efficient and timely maintenance of roads.

The NDC governorship candidate pledged to run a transparent administration, promising to lead by example and ensure strict enforcement of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

He pledged to review all major public-private partnerships, PPPs in Lagos, saying the review would determine whether corrective actions were necessary. He also promised to review public servants' salaries and allowances to ensure public officers receive reasonable remuneration, arguing that poor pay could undermine efficiency and integrity in the civil service.

The candidate also promised to subject the benefits and packages of former governors to an independent review and make the outcome public.

He further pledged to enforce compliance with government rules and prosecute criminal activity regardless of the position of those involved. "And this applies from the top all the way to the bottom," he said, adding that his administration would regularly publish its progress and openly acknowledge areas where it fell short.

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Doherty also criticised the current Lagos state government, arguing that it had failed to adequately meet the needs of residents despite the state's substantial financial resources. He said the government should translate its revenue into improved public services and a better quality of life for Lagosians

In her remarks, the NDC deputy governorship candidate, Mrs Tolani Animashaun, pledged to work with Doherty, to build a Lagos where the government prioritises the needs of residents.

Citing her experience in education, finance and community mobilisation, she said the ticket would promote better opportunities for young people, improve education and ensure accountability in the management of public funds.

"Government that works for the people. That is what this team believes in and that is why I am here," she said, urging residents to support the campaign and "lend us your hand" to achieve our vision for the state.