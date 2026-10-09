Nigeria: Igbinedion Hails Okpebholo, Tinubu, Akpabio, Others Over Stance On Women Inclusion in Administration

BENIM CITY — THE Member of the House of Representatives for Ovia North East and Ovia South West Federal Constituency, Hon OmosedeIgbinedion, has called for stronger and more deliberate inclusion of women in diplomacy, peace negotiations, mediation and post conflict reconstruction.

Igbinedion made the call while contributing to discussions on "Moving from Commitment to Action: Women's Leadership in Diplomacy and Peacebuilding" at the 153rd Assembly of the Inter Parliamentary Union in Arusha, Tanzania.

Igbinedion commended the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for creating greater opportunities for women to participate in governance and leadership in the state.

She said women should no longer be regarded merely as beneficiaries of peace initiatives, but must increasingly be recognised as architects of peace, negotiators and leaders in diplomacy.

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The lawmaker also applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for expanding opportunities for women through ministerial, ambassadorial and other strategic appointments, saying such appointments strengthen women's participation in both governance and Nigeria's international representation.

She further commended the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for ensuring that women parliamentarians in the Senate were included in Nigeria's representation in the 6th ECOWAS Parliament, describing the move as important for strengthening women's voices in regional parliamentary diplomacy.

According to the federal lawmaker, women are often among the first to recognise emerging tensions within communities, protect families during periods of conflict and rebuild trust afterwards, yet they are still too often absent when formal negotiations and diplomatic decisions are made.

She noted that the inclusion of women at the state level would help build the experience and leadership pipeline needed for women to play greater roles nationally, regionally and internationally.

Hon Igbinedion also praised the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, for their leadership and support for the Special Seats for Women Bill.

She said the initiative was important not only for increasing women's participation in the legislature, but also for widening the pool of women equipped to take on leadership roles in diplomacy, peacebuilding and international affairs.

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Referencing Nigeria's Third National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security, 2024 to 2028, Igbinedion said the country already has an important framework for strengthening women's participation in conflict prevention, mediation, negotiation and peacebuilding.

She, however, stressed that policy commitments and appointments must ultimately result in meaningful participation and real influence.

"Women must not be invited into the room after decisions have been made. They must be at the table, shaping the decisions and negotiating the peace.

"We must give women the opportunity, the resources and the authority to lead," she said.