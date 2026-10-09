Nigeria: President Tinubu Congratulates Governor Inuwa Yahaya On His 65th Birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extends warm felicitations to the Governor of Gombe State and Chairman of the Northern States Governors' Forum, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, on his 65th birthday on October 9, 2026.

President Tinubu joins family, friends, and political associates in celebrating the Governor's milestone.

The President commends Governor Yahaya for his exemplary leadership, vision, and steadfast commitment to developing Gombe State since he assumed office in 2019.

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He notes the Governor's transformative strides, notably in infrastructure, with over 900 kilometres of roads built across all Local Government Areas.

In education, Governor Yahaya has either built or renovated hundreds of classrooms and upgraded legacy secondary schools. Governor Yahaya has also done well in healthcare, with fully functional Primary Healthcare Centres in all 114 wards and the impactful Go-Health project for vulnerable populations.

Governor Yahaya also excelled in industrialisation, agriculture and ease of doing business through landmark projects such as the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park and the Agro-Livestock Development Zone.

President Tinubu salutes Governor Yahaya's role as Chairman of the Northern States Governors' Forum, where he has shown his ability to foster unity, build consensus, and promote regional cooperation on security, education, and economic development. His efforts have strengthened Northern Nigeria's collective progress.

The President describes Governor Yahaya as a pragmatic progressive and a committed partner in the Renewed Hope Agenda, whose governance places the people at the centre of development.

President Tinubu prays that Almighty Allah would grant Governor Yahaya continued good health, wisdom, strength and many more years of impactful service to Gombe State and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

Information & Strategy

October 8, 2026