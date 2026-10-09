Liberia: Court Orders Arrest of Two Over Alleged GTMS Impersonation

MONROVIA — Defendants accused of falsely claiming senior management positions and making threats

The Monrovia City Court has ordered the arrest of two individuals, Presley Tenwah and Elvis D. Johnson, following allegations that they impersonated senior officials of Global Tracking and Maritime Solutions (GTMS) Liberia Incorporated and threatened individuals who challenged their claims.

The court issued the arrest warrant on Thursday, October 8, 2026, based on a complaint filed by Aminata Bangura, identified in the court document as a private prosecutrix.

According to the writ, the two defendants are wanted to answer charges of impersonating an official and menacing, in connection with allegations that they falsely presented themselves as authorized representatives of GTMS Liberia.

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"You are hereby commanded to ARREST the living body(ies) of Presley Tenwah and Elvis D. Johnson, to be identified Defendant(s), and forthwith bring them before the Monrovia City Court, Temple of Justice, Montserrado County, to answer the charge of Impersonating Official and Menacing," the writ states.

The complaint alleges that Tenwah and Johnson falsely represented themselves as General Manager for Liberia and Public Relations Executive and Operations Manager, respectively, of GTMS Liberia Incorporated.

According to the complainant, the defendants claimed they had been appointed to those positions by Sahr H. W. Ngegba, who allegedly presented himself as a director of the company.

However, the complaint maintains that Ngegba has no recognized position within the corporate structure of GTMS Liberia Incorporated and therefore lacked the authority to make such appointments.

The complainant further alleges that when the defendants were questioned about their purported appointments, they responded with threats against individuals who challenged their authority.

According to the court document, the defendants allegedly threatened that anyone standing in their way would be "destroyed, killed and harmed."

The complaint also accuses the two men of spreading claims that they had taken control of GTMS Liberia Incorporated and were authorized to conduct business on the company's behalf.

Bangura alleges that these representations were false and potentially damaging to the company's operations and corporate interests.

The writ describes the alleged conduct as unlawful and intentional, citing Chapter 14, Section 14.25, and Chapter 12, Section 12.35 of Liberia's Revised Penal Law as the statutory provisions allegedly violated.

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The court's decision to issue the arrest warrant requires the defendants to appear before the Monrovia City Court to answer the allegations.

However, the issuance of the writ does not constitute a finding of guilt, and the allegations remain subject to judicial examination.

It was not immediately established whether the defendants had been arrested or brought before the court as of Thursday.

Neither Tenwah nor Johnson's response to the allegations was available at the time of publication.

The case raises questions about the alleged unauthorized representation of GTMS Liberia Incorporated and the disputed claims of authority within the company's management.

Further proceedings are expected to determine the merits of the complaint and whether the allegations can be substantiated in court.