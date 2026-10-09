Liberia: Cllr. Dempster Brown - From Suspension to Criminal Docket

In a dramatic escalation that has stunned the country's legal and human rights community, the Monrovia City Court has ordered the arrest of the suspended Chairperson of the Independent National Commission on Human Rights [INCHR], Cllr. T. Dempster Brown, on felony forgery charges -- just days before the Supreme Court of Liberia is set to hear his petition for a writ of prohibition against the Executive Branch.

The order marks a sharp turn in a case that began as an internal administrative dispute within the INCHR and has now morphed into a full-blown constitutional and criminal confrontation with implications for the Paris Principles on national human rights institutions.

Cllr. Brown was arrested early Wednesday, October 7, 2026, in Monrovia and subsequently released after his lawyers filed a criminal appearance bond, according to judicial sources. He has been ordered to appear before the Monrovia City Court later this month to answer to the indictment.

The court action stems from a Writ of Arrest issued on the basis of a police charge sheet obtained by this paper, charging Brown with Forgery in violation of Chapter 15, Section 15.70 of the Revised Penal Law of Liberia.

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On June 26, 2026, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai suspended Cllr. Brown indefinitely without pay, pending investigation by the Ministry of Justice.

The Executive Mansion said the suspension followed formal complaints by fellow INCHR Commissioners that Brown forged their signatures on a petition for a writ of habeas corpus filed before the Supreme Court in November 2024, without their knowledge or consent.

Brown has rejected the allegations as politically motivated and retaliatory.

In response to the suspension, Brown filed a petition for a writ of prohibition before the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia, naming as respondents the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice and the "purported acting chairperson" Cllr. Mohammed E. Fahnbulleh.

His core constitutional argument rests on the INCHR Act of 2005. The Act, which established the Commission as an autonomous national institution in compliance with the UN Paris Principles, guarantees security of tenure for commissioners and deliberately insulates the Commission from executive interference. Removal or suspension can only be for stated cause and through due process, not by unilateral executive action.

Civil society groups, including several rule-of-law watchdogs, have echoed that concern, describing the suspension without pay as unconstitutional and a threat to the independence of the Commission mandated to "promote and protect human rights, ensure compliance with international obligations, and provide independent oversight."

President Boakai, who appointed Cllr. Fahnbulleh as Acting Chairperson, directed the Ministry of Justice to conduct a thorough investigation and to ensure appropriate legal action should the claims be substantiated. The Executive Mansion described the suspension as "a decisive move... those places renewed focus on accountability within Liberia's governance institutions."

While the Supreme Court prohibition case was still pending, Acting Chairperson Cllr. Fahnbulleh filed a formal criminal complaint of forgery with the Liberia National Police [LNP]

According to the charge sheet and the Special Investigative Team report from the Crime Services Department, the prosecution alleges that in 2025, while serving as INCHR Chairperson, Brown filed a Petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus before Criminal Court 'A' on behalf of Monrovia Central Prison detainee Ibrahim Khalil, and "criminally affixing the signatures of his colleagues" - Cllr. Mohammed E. Fahnbulleh and Dr. Niveda Ricks Onuoha - without their acquiescence.

The Special Investigative Team said it invited the two complainants who provided specimen signatures for forensic verification. Cllr. Charles Harris, whose name also appeared on the habeas corpus petition, declined to grant an interview, stating he did not file a complaint to the police.

Investigators said Brown was invited to clarify the allegations but refused to cooperate on the merits, providing only copies of documents and arguing the matter was already sub judice before the Supreme Court.

The questioned document was forwarded to the Forensic Laboratory Section of the Liberia National Police for handwriting analysis.

According to the report's "Investigative Findings" as quoted in court documents:

The commission of the crime of forgery was established.

The handwriting on the questionable document was authored by a single person.

Suspect Dempster Brown authored the Petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus and affixed the signatures of his colleagues without their acquiescence.

The name of Dr. Niveda Ricks Onuoha was misspelled on the questioned document as "Neveda".

On the strength of those findings, police concluded they had "no other alternative, but to charge suspect Dempster Brown with the offense of Forgery."

All accused persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of competent jurisdiction.

Brown's defense team has moved to dismiss the criminal case, arguing that the matter is sub judice before the Supreme Court. State prosecutors have fiercely resisted that motion.

Their argument is legally sound under Liberian jurisprudence and the doctrine of parallel proceedings.

The Supreme Court case is a civil/constitutional action. It tests the limits of executive power - whether the President has the legal authority under the INCHR Act of 2005 to suspend the head of an independent integrity institution. The remedy sought is prohibition and reinstatement.

. The City Court case is a criminal action. It tests personal criminal liability under the Penal Law - whether a person intentionally and fraudulently executed the signature of another. The remedy, if convicted, is penal.

As the police report explicitly notes: "The case suspect Dempster Brown claimed to be currently before the Supreme Court between he and the other Commissioner, is different from the case before the police, which has a criminal nature."

Under Section 15.70 of the Penal Law, forgery requires proof beyond reasonable doubt of (a) intent to defraud or injure, and (b) unauthorized making or affixing of a signature with legal significance.

The prosecution's strongest card is the forensic report claiming single-authorship. The defense will likely challenge the admissibility and weight of the LNP Forensic Lab's methodology, chain of custody, and institutional independence - especially since the complainants are now the beneficiaries of the suspension and now lead the Commission.

If convicted, forgery is a second-degree felony punishable by a term of imprisonment under Liberian law.

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For the Boakai administration, which campaigned on rule of law, anti-corruption and good governance, the case presents a double-edged sword.

For the Government, the prosecution demonstrates that no one, not even the head of the human rights commission, is above the law. Additional allegations cited by the Executive Mansion - that Brown allegedly failed to convene statutory board meetings for nearly two years and arbitrarily withheld commissioners' compensation as a punitive measure - paint a picture of administrative abuse of office that the government argues justifies executive intervention pending investigation.

For civil society and the INCHR itself, the timing is troubling. Criminal prosecution on the eve of a Supreme Court hearing on executive overreach creates a chilling perception of political retaliation and weaponization of the criminal justice system to neutralize a challenge to executive power. They argue the INCHR Act of 2005 deliberately removed the President's at-will power to suspend commissioners precisely to protect its independence under the Paris Principles.

The outcome will set a binding precedent on two fundamental questions for Liberia's democracy:

Can a sitting human rights chair be suspended without pay by the President pending investigation? And can a subsequent criminal complaint filed by the very commissioners who replaced him be viewed by the courts as truly independent?

As the Supreme Court prepares to open its October Term 2026, all eyes will be on two courtrooms - the Supreme Court bench that will decide the limits of presidential power over independent commissions, and the Monrovia City Court where a forensic signature analysis may decide the personal fate of Liberia's top human rights defender.