Nigeria: Christmas - Faan Plans Runway Repairs At Owerri Airport

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has said plans are underway to temporarily close the runway at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, for essential repairs and resurfacing works.

FAAN said the closure was tentatively scheduled to commence on October 20, 2026, and last approximately 25 days, subject to final confirmation.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, in a statement informing passengers, airlines and the public of the proposed temporary closure, said the intervention had become necessary due to the deterioration of sections of the runway, including potholes and extensive surface cracking, aggravated by recent heavy rainfall.

The statement reads: "The rehabilitation works will include pavement repairs, crack treatment and resurfacing of affected sections to restore the runway to a safer operational condition, particularly ahead of the anticipated increase in passenger and flight traffic during the Christmas season.

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"These repairs will also include the extension of the runway, which will enable the airport to accommodate wide-body aircraft as traffic to the region grows. This expansion is aimed at improving passenger comfort and facilitating a more seamless travel experience.

"FAAN advises passengers intending to travel through Owerri during the proposed closure period to stay in contact with their respective airlines for updates on flight schedules and alternative arrangements.

"The authority will continue to engage relevant stakeholders and communicate the confirmed closure and reopening dates as soon as they are finalised. FAAN appreciates the understanding and cooperation of all airport users as we undertake these essential works in our continued commitment to safe, efficient and reliable airport operations."