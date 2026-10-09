Liberia: Lseza Defends Budget Spending

The Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority (LSEZA) has defended its use of limited public resources while unveiling an economic transformation agenda centered on industrialization, investment attraction, export promotion, job creation and rehabilitation of infrastructure inherited from Liberia's former industrial free-zone program.

Presenting the Authority's progress and plans during an Executive Budget Hearing on Thursday, October 8, at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, LSEZA Executive Chairman Prince A. Wreh said LSEZA is working to revive a national vision of moving Liberia beyond dependence on extractive sectors toward manufacturing and value-added production.

The hearing, convened under the Public Financial Management (PFM) Law, was presided over by Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan.

Ngafuan said the hearings allow ministries and agencies to present priorities, explain proposed use of public resources and demonstrate potential impact before the Executive prepares the draft national budget for submission to the Legislature.

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"This is a competitive process," Ngafuan said, noting that government resources have improved, but requests continue to far exceed available resources.

"We always start with an apology in advance that we hear you, we hear your great plans, but we may not be able to fund all the great things that you tell us," Ngafuan said.

He assured LSEZA that available resources would be strategically allocated to initiatives capable of delivering meaningful economic benefits.

"The way the resources are allocated can determine the impact we make. Sometimes it's not the amount, but it's the allocation, efficiency of usage, integrity of usage," he said.

Ngafuan said support would not be limited to budgetary allocations, noting that the Ministry coordinates development assistance and would seek partner support for LSEZA projects, including the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) project supported by the African Development Bank and other partners.

Wreh traced the SEZ program to Liberia's efforts to diversify from mining and logging toward industrialization and manufacturing, dating back to late President William V.S. Tubman.

He said Liberia sought assistance from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to develop a master plan for an industrial free zone, contributing to the Monrovia Free Zone structure, including Star Base.

LSEZA is now seeking to revive that vision under its mandate established by the 2017 Act creating the Authority.

Wreh said LSEZA's objectives are to attract responsible investors and developers, create jobs, support industrial activity and generate government revenue.

"The latter of that is what I consider as the hallmark of my administration as the Executive Chairman of the Liberia Special Economic Zone Authority," Wreh said, referring to job creation.

Wreh credited the Ministry of Finance with resources in the 2026 national budget and said LSEZA has leveraged them to advance operations and infrastructure.

He said the Authority inherited significant challenges when operationalized by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in April 2024, particularly at the Monrovia Free Zone and facilities in Grand Bassa County.

The former Star Base facility on Bushrod Island was heavily overgrown and in poor condition. LSEZA began clearing and rehabilitating the premises, restoring administrative facilities and improving the site for prospective investors.

The Authority worked with the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) to establish an incentives regime, including tax and customs arrangements and a 100 percent repatriation model for revenue and profits generated by qualifying businesses.

Wreh said LSEZA is addressing coastal erosion at the Monrovia Free Zone through boulder rocks and protective infrastructure. Customs and security facilities requested by the LRA are also being constructed. He said the LRA inspected and approved the customs office, while additional security posts are under construction with an estimated eight-month completion period.

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A major initiative is the proposed Packaging Solution Center, designed to address shortages facing Liberian SMEs. Wreh said businesses import packaging materials from China, Nigeria and Ghana, increasing costs and limiting production and employment.

Funds from the Ministry of Finance are being used for construction, equipment and operationalization. The contract provides for completion within 180 days, while 10 pieces of equipment are expected from China.

LSEZA is working with standards authorities, including counterparts in Nigeria, to support testing and certification of locally produced, value-added products and help businesses meet international standards for export markets.

Ultimately, Wreh said, LSEZA's success will be measured not simply by facilities constructed, but by its ability to attract investors, create jobs, expand manufacturing, increase exports and generate sustainable economic activity.

Draft 2027 national budget will proceed to legislative scrutiny and approval.