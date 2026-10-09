Ghana: Telecel Ghana Rewards Promotion Winners

Two customers of Telecel Ghana have each won GH¢20,000 in the Telecel M'ahitti Promotion and have been presented with their prizes.

The latest winners are Kumasi-based entrepreneur and mother of four, Anita Addo, and Leslie Johnson Adams, a teacher based in Jasikan in the Oti Region.

Mrs Addo, who has been using Telecel services for several years, said she began receiving text messages about the M'ahitti Promotion after its launch in June and eventually opted in, although she had little expectation of winning.

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She said when she received the call informing her that she had won, she initially dismissed it, suspecting it could be a scam.

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To verify the claim, she visited a nearby Telecel office, where an executive head confirmed that she was indeed one of the winners.

Mrs Addo said the GH¢20,000 prize had come at a critical time for her family, particularly as the new school year had begun.

Her eldest child had recently gained admission to university, while she also had school fees and supplies to provide for her other children.

"This is an answer to my prayers. I had no idea how I was going to pay the fees and provide all their other school necessities. I am very grateful to Telecel, and I encourage everyone to participate in its promotions because they are genuine," she said.

For Mr Adams, who has used Telecel services for about 10 years, the announcement of his win was also met with disbelief.

He said he had been praying for funds to install a solar power system at his home on the outskirts of Jasikan, describing the prize as a blessing.

"It felt as though I was dreaming because I have been praying for funds to install a solar power system in my home. This win is indeed a blessing," he said.

Mr Adams urged Telecel to sustain initiatives that provide meaningful financial support to customers.

"Telecel should continue running promotions like this because people face real challenges, and gestures such as these go a long way towards helping them," he added.

The Executive Head for the Eastern, Oti and Volta regions of Telecel, Mr Alex Kwapong, said the company was delighted to see the promotion making a difference in the lives of customers.

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"Seeing the Telecel M'ahitti Promo change lives every week brings us immense joy. This is the value we aim to deliver to our customers through the promotion," he said.

He added that two more monthly prizes of GH¢1 million each, as well as several weekly and daily prizes, were still to be awarded.

Since the promotion was launched in June, more than GH¢2 million has been awarded to customers through the monthly, weekly and daily prize categories.

So far, one customer has won the GH¢1 million monthly prize, with two more monthly winners expected. More than 30 weekly winners have each received GH¢20,000, while more than 6,000 customers have won the daily prize of GH¢100.