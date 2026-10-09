Ghana: MTN Ghana Pledges Continued Innovation to Improve Customer Convenience

MTN, a leading telecommunications company, has pledged to continue innovating and introducing services that bring greater convenience to customers as it marks 30 years of operations in Ghana.

The company made the commitment during a customer appreciation float through the streets of Ashaiman on Wednesday, October 7, as part of activities to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Hundreds of MTN employees participated in the nationwide customer appreciation exercise, engaging customers and members of the public, presenting them with tokens of appreciation and thanking them for their trust, loyalty and partnership over the past three decades.

The exercise formed part of MTN Ghana's customer engagement activities aimed at bringing the company closer to its customers, listening to their concerns and gathering feedback to improve service delivery.

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The Chief Customer Experience Officer of MTN Ghana, Mrs Jemima Kotei-Walsh, told the media that the company was also using the engagement to educate customers on mobile money fraud, cyber fraud and other forms of fraud, as well as how to protect themselves.

According to Mrs Kotei-Walsh, feedback received from customers during the exercise had been very positive, with many expressing excitement about the company's decision to engage them directly in their communities.

She said MTN Ghana had introduced several self-service initiatives, including self-service SIM swaps, eSIM and PIN resets, to give customers greater control over basic services.

Mrs Kotei-Walsh explained that the initiatives allowed customers to access selected services from the comfort of their homes, offices or wherever they found themselves, without necessarily visiting an MTN office or contacting customer service.

She added that similar customer engagement activities were being held in Kumasi and Takoradi, noting that the company would continue to engage customers in different communities across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of MobileMoney Limited (MTN MoMo), Mr Shaibu Haruna, said the exercise provided an opportunity for the company to appreciate the millions of customers who had supported its operations over the past three decades.

He said MTN MoMo was also using the exercise to listen to customers, receive feedback and identify ways of improving its service delivery.

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Mr Haruna explained that MTN had divided its teams across Ashaiman, with some engaging customers at the Ashaiman Timber Market while others moved through the township, visiting shops and homes to interact with customers and present them with tokens of appreciation.

He said the exercise was also intended to reassure customers that MTN would continue to listen to them and provide innovative services to support their businesses and personal lives.

According to Mr Haruna, MTN MoMo was particularly focused on addressing the needs of micro-enterprises through its digital financial services, adding that understanding customers' daily needs was essential to promoting financial inclusion.

He noted that customers could now reset their Mobile Money PINs through the MoMo application, a feature introduced to make it easier for customers to access basic services without travelling to a branch.

The customer appreciation float forms part of MTN Ghana's activities marking 30 years of operations in the country.