Ghana: Tangled Sovereignty - How Ghana's Money Bouquets Are Wilting the Soul of the Cedi

IT was during a bright afternoon at the graduation grounds of the University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (USTED), Mampong, one of Ghana's premier public universities, that I caught sight of something through my camera lens.

Surrounded by sprawling green lawns, proud parents and rows of black academic gowns, a graduate stood holding what appeared to be an elaborate floral bouquet.

Yet, a closer look through my camera lens revealed no roses or lilies. Instead, expertly folded, stapled and pinned into tight floral swirls were crisp, uncirculated red GH¢1.00 and teal GH¢100.00 banknotes. Many well-wishers were displaying similar arrangements, ready to offer them to loved ones.

The crowd cheered as the arrangement caught the sunlight, an ostentatious symbol of wealth and affection. But as my camera shutter clicked, a different feeling settled in -- not admiration, but genuine shock. It was my first time seeing such a display.

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What was meant to be a moment of celebration felt like a public desecration of our national dignity.

In recent years, social media trends have given rise to a wave of creative currency displays. Money bouquets, money cakes, floral wreaths and decorative displays crafted entirely out of Ghanaian cedi notes have become popular gifts for birthdays, weddings and graduations. What many view as harmless gifting or creative presentation is, in reality, a direct assault on the legal tender of the Republic of Ghana.

The legal weight behind the note

The Ghana cedi is not merely paper and ink used to facilitate trade; it is a foundational symbol of our national sovereignty, protected by explicit statutory provisions. Under Sections 18 and 22 of the Currency Act, 1964 (Act 242), along with subsequent regulatory frameworks enforced by the central bank, tampering with, defacing, altering or improperly handling banknotes constitutes a serious criminal offence.

The physical process of constructing a money bouquet can inherently damage the notes. Artisans use glue, adhesive tape, wire pins and tight mechanical folding to shape individual banknotes into petals. When the recipient attempts to unwrap and spend the money, the consequences may become permanent: torn surfaces, residual adhesive, damaged security threads and structural weakening of the paper substrate.

Addressing the issue, Dinah Bonzi, Head of the Statistics Office at the Currency Management Department of the Bank of Ghana, delivered a direct reminder:

"The Bank of Ghana wishes to issue a warning to the general public for using banknotes and coins to create money bouquets, money cakes for weddings, for birthdays, for graduations, and other similar events, which constitutes the misuse and abuse of the currency and is illegal and unlawful."

"Persons found engaging in, aiding, promoting, or facilitating such acts will be arrested and prosecuted by the appropriate law enforcement agencies."

The central bank's stance is unequivocal: spraying money at public events, folding notes into decorative arrangements or mutilating legal tender can attract severe penalties, including hefty fines and custodial sentences upon conviction.

The hidden cost of currency abuse

Beyond legal violations, the physical abuse of currency can inflict a financial toll on the nation's coffers. Maintaining a clean, secure currency circulation system requires substantial expenditure.

When banknotes are sharply creased into artificial shapes, glued or soiled, their operational lifespan may be reduced. The Bank of Ghana must withdraw unfit notes from circulation and replace them with newly printed currency ordered from international security printers.

Every cedi note rendered unusable for a graduation photograph represents public funds spent on currency replacement -- money that could otherwise support essential public services, including healthcare, road construction and education.

Financial policy analysts have warned against treating sovereign currency like disposable party props. Dr Kwame Asante, a senior economist and banking policy consultant, points out the broader economic implications:

"Currency management is an expensive venture for any sovereign nation. When citizens mutilate banknotes for transient social prestige, they force the central bank to accelerate re-printing cycles. It is a costly vanity that drains foreign exchange reserves simply to replace notes that were ruined by choice, not by commerce."

When money is treated as craft material rather than a store of value, public respect for the legal tender can erode. A currency that loses respect at home risks losing some of its standing as a reliable national standard.

Culture, vanity and the modern dilemma

How did we arrive at a point where damaging our own currency is celebrated as a gesture of love?

The rise of visual social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat has created an appetite for performative gift-giving.

A bank transfer or a neatly folded cheque inside a congratulatory card does not generate the same social media attention as a multi-tiered bouquet of folded banknotes. Florists and event vendors have monetised this desire, advertising custom "money crafts" online for commercial profit without necessarily informing clients of the potential legal risks.

Yet, true culture is rooted in values, respect and responsibility. In traditional Ghanaian heritage, gifting is an act of deep reverence. Misusing the symbols of the nation -- including the portraits of the Big Six, national monuments and the historic coat of arms featured on its currency -- contradicts the very sense of pride a university graduation is meant to inspire.

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When a graduate accepts a bundle of damaged, pinned banknotes on the day they step into the professional world, it raises questions about civic responsibility. Academic achievements ought to elevate our standards of citizenship, not excuse their neglect.

Protecting our sovereign symbol

Enforcement efforts have reportedly begun to target vendors and event organisers. Joint operations between the Bank of Ghana and law enforcement agencies have led to arrests of individuals producing and marketing money bouquets for commercial gain. However, arrests alone will not curb a trend fuelled by social posturing.

Sustained public education must take centre stage. Educational institutions, event planners, gift vendors and religious organisations must actively discourage the practice. Universities, in particular, should consider including explicit guidelines in graduation handbooks reminding attendees of restrictions on money bouquets on campus grounds.

The cedi belongs to every Ghanaian. It passes through the hands of the market woman, the corporate executive, the farmer and the student. It is the lifeblood of our local trade and a physical representation of our economic activity.

As I tucked my camera back into its bag and watched the graduate navigate the crowd with her wire-bound cedi bouquet, one truth remained clear: affection should never come at the expense of our national laws.

If we desire a respected, stable nation, we must begin by extending basic dignity to the very currency that keeps it running.