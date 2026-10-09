Liberia: AML Bridges Ease Travel in Nimba Communities

MONROVIA — Residents of Bonla and Lugbehyee communities in Nimba County are benefiting from improved road access following the construction of two concrete bridges by ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), replacing unsafe wooden crossings that had long posed risks to motorists, pedestrians and commercial vehicles.

The bridges are expected to improve transportation, facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and provide safer access to markets, schools, healthcare facilities and other essential services.

For years, residents of the two communities relied on makeshift wooden bridges constructed from logs to cross creeks, making travel particularly difficult during the rainy season.

The deteriorating crossings frequently disrupted transportation, limiting the movement of people and goods and creating safety concerns for motorists and pedestrians.

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Bonla, situated in northwestern Nimba near Liberia's border with Guinea, is located close to Mount Yuelliton, also known as Yeleweleton, an area where AML conducts mining operations.

According to AML, the bridge construction followed an assessment of the transportation difficulties confronting residents and commercial drivers using the roads.

AML Community Relations Superintendent Harrison Waydon said the company undertook the project after recognizing the dangers associated with the old wooden structures.

"The condition then made Bonlah Town inaccessible, and at some point in time, commercial vehicles traveling on the road would fall off the bridges, thereby leading to losses," Waydon explained.

He said the intervention was intended to address longstanding safety concerns while improving access to communities that depend on the road network for transportation and economic activities.

The new concrete bridges are expected to provide more dependable crossings, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall when the previous wooden structures became difficult and dangerous to navigate.

The project is also expected to benefit local farmers and traders who depend on the roads to transport agricultural produce and other goods to nearby markets.

Improved access could also reduce transportation difficulties for schoolchildren, healthcare workers and residents seeking medical treatment in neighboring communities.

The construction forms part of AML's broader community development initiatives in areas surrounding its mining and railway operations.

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Over the years, the company has supported infrastructure improvements, educational programs, healthcare initiatives, agricultural activities and employment opportunities in communities across Nimba, Bong and Grand Bassa counties.

In Nimba, AML has undertaken community engagement programs aimed at addressing local development concerns and strengthening relationships with communities affected by its operations.

These initiatives have included support for road rehabilitation, housing, schools, scholarships and livelihood activities intended to improve economic opportunities for residents.

The Bonla and Lugbehyee bridges represent another infrastructure intervention designed to address transportation challenges in communities near the company's operational areas.

Beyond improving road safety, the bridges could contribute to local economic activity by facilitating the movement of commercial vehicles and agricultural products between communities and markets.

Reliable transportation infrastructure remains essential in rural Liberia, where deteriorating roads and unsafe crossings often restrict access to basic services and economic opportunities.

For residents of Bonla and Lugbehyee, the replacement of the wooden crossings with concrete structures removes a longstanding obstacle to movement and provides an opportunity for safer, more reliable transportation.

The project also highlights the role that targeted infrastructure investments can play in addressing development needs in mining-affected communities.

As AML continues its operations in Nimba County, infrastructure development and community engagement remain among the areas through which the company seeks to support neighboring communities. -

