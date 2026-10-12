Liberia: U.S. Reaffirms Strong Partnership With Liberia

MONROVIA, October 12, 2026 -- The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strong diplomatic relations with Liberia following high-level discussions between U.S. Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Kristin Gilmore and Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti.

The meeting, held October 8 in Monrovia, focused on shared diplomatic priorities, international security cooperation and Liberia's recent participation in the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to a statement from the U.S. Embassy, Chargé d'Affaires Gilmore expressed appreciation to the Liberian government for its official endorsement of the Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI), an international effort aimed at preventing the trafficking of weapons of mass destruction, their delivery systems and related materials.

The endorsement represents Liberia's stated commitment to international cooperation against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During the engagement, both officials discussed issues of mutual interest and opportunities for continued collaboration between their governments.

"The United States values Liberia as a strong partner and looks forward to working closely together," the U.S. Embassy said in its statement.

The discussions come as Liberia continues to engage international partners on diplomacy, security and development cooperation.

Liberia and the United States maintain longstanding historical and diplomatic relations, with cooperation spanning governance, security, economic development and other areas of mutual interest.

The latest meeting reaffirmed both countries' interest in sustaining bilateral engagement and cooperation on regional and international priorities.

However, no new bilateral agreements or financial commitments were announced following the discussions. -The New Dawn