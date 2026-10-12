Nigeria: Our N6m Ransom Has Been Returned - Abducted Corps Members' Parents

The parents of one of the 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted in Imo State have revealed that the money contributed by their family as ransom has been returned.

Alirat Wahab had earlier disclosed during an interview with News Central that her family paid N6 million to secure her son's freedom after he was abducted alongside 19 other prospective corps members along the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway on October 1.

However, in a follow-up interview with the media platform, Obasanjo Wahab said the N6 million had been refunded.

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He said the families had received their money back but could not establish whether the representatives sent to negotiate with the kidnappers eventually handed over the ransom.

"The money has been returned. We just want to thank Imo for a job well done," Obasanjo said.

He added that the families did not know whether the ransom had been paid before the abducted corps members were released.

"We don't know," he said when asked whether the money had been paid to the kidnappers.

According to him, representatives were selected from the affected families to handle the situation, with one person chosen from his family and two others from different families.

"They went to look for the kidnapped corps members to see whether they would be freed or not," he said.

"The kidnappers had asked for representatives to bring the ransom. Since they could no longer hold the corps members hostage, they let them go."

Obasanjo did not disclose who refunded the money or the circumstances surrounding the refunds.

He, however, urged the public to move on from the incident and appreciate the Imo State Government for its role in securing the release of the victims.

"You know what, let's forget the matter and just appeal to the Imo State Government. We should be grateful to them," he said.

"The money has been returned. We just want to thank Imo for a job well done."

Alirat also confirmed that the money was returned to the representatives who had gone on behalf of the affected families.

"They returned it to those who went to represent us. Every parent has received their money back," she said.

The 20 prospective corps members were abducted on October 1 after gunmen attacked two 18-seater buses conveying passengers from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to Anambra State.

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The kidnappers initially demanded N1 billion from the victims' families before reportedly reducing the ransom to N5 million per person, bringing the total demand to N100 million for all 20 abductees.

On Wednesday, spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Anietie Iniedu, announced that the victims had been rescued after seven days in captivity.

The police said the rescue operation was conducted jointly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), the military and the police.

According to the police, the victims were rescued in Amakohia Ubi village, Imo State.