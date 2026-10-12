Sudan Condemns Suicide Drone Attacks On El-Obeid

Khartoum (SUNA) - The Government of the Republic of Sudan strongly condemned the attacks carried out against the city of El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan State, on Friday using suicide drones, attributed to the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. According to preliminary information, the attacks resulted in civilian injuries and damage to homes and property.

Jeopardizing the lives of innocent citizens and targeting residential neighbourhoods and civilian facilities constitute flagrant violations of international humanitarian law and a blatant assault on the human rights to life, security and dignity.

The Government of Sudan affirms that the deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian objects constitutes a war crime that warrants criminal accountability. Legal responsibility extends to anyone proven to have been involved in planning these crimes, issuing orders for their execution or participating in them.

Based on the reports received, the Government of Sudan holds the rebel RSF militia responsible for these attacks. It stresses that the security and safety of citizens are not negotiable, that the blood of the Sudanese people is not to be shed with impunity, and that those who commit crimes against innocent people will not escape justice.

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The Government of Sudan calls on the United Nations Security Council, the United Nations, the African Union and all relevant international organisations to fulfil their legal and moral responsibilities and take urgent, tangible measures to halt attacks on civilians, hold those responsible accountable, and stop the flow of weapons, drones and other forms of military support to entities that use them to commit grave violations against the Sudanese people.

The continued attacks on safe cities and residential neighbourhoods, amid the absence of effective international accountability, place the credibility of the international system for civilian protection before a genuine test. Expressions of concern and regret are no longer acceptable while innocent people continue to pay with their lives and security for these crimes.

The Government of Sudan affirms that these attacks will not deter it from fulfilling its national and constitutional responsibilities to protect citizens, safeguard the country's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and work towards achieving a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace founded on the rule of law and an end to impunity.

The Government has also directed the relevant authorities to take urgent measures to provide medical assistance to the injured, aid those affected, document the attacks and preserve evidence, in preparation for the necessary legal proceedings at both the national and international levels.

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The Government of Sudan declares unequivocally: there will be no immunity for those who commit crimes against civilians, no impunity, and no sustainable peace without justice.

The Government of Sudan wishes the injured a speedy recovery and reaffirms its full solidarity with the people of El-Obeid and all residents of North Kordofan State.