Nigeria: Panic As Earth Tremors Shake Bayelsa, Rivers Communities

Residents report shaking buildings, cracks; group seeks urgent investigation

YENAGOA -- Panic reportedly gripped border communities in Bayelsa and Rivers states last Thursday following a series of earth tremors that left residents fearing a possible earthquake.

The incident, which occurred in the afternoon, is the latest in a series of similar geological events reported in the oil-producing region over the past 12 years.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Environmental Conservation Agriculture and Rural Development (ECARD) group documented residents' experiences in a field report by its Chief Operating Officer, Alagoa Morris, following a verification visit on Saturday to Kalaba and Ikarama communities in Bayelsa State and neighbouring Mbiama and Iluma in Rivers State.

Residents described scenes of fear and confusion as the ground shook, with many rushing out of their homes, shops and other buildings in search of safety.

In Mbiama, a vulcaniser, Chimezie Madu, recounted how residents initially struggled to understand what was happening.

"Everybody's thought was whether a heavy structure had fallen down. Many people ran out from where they were and looked around, asking each other, 'What happened?' Nobody was able to explain what caused the shaking of the ground.

"The vibration was so much that people ran out towards the East-West Road. Even those living in storey buildings came down," he said.

A young fruit seller in Mbiama, Benita Douglas, said the tremor damaged a nearby trader's table.

"When the ground shook, a woman who was beside me, her table broke into two and her wares fell on the ground," she said.

In Iluma, Rivers State, Innocent Ezebuwo said he was shopping at Mbiama market when the tremor occurred.

"I was at Mbiama market buying some food items when the ground was shaking. So, even traders in the market thought that some persons had been swallowed by the ground. They ran out from their stores to know what was happening," he said.

Ezebuwo appealed to the authorities to investigate the incident and address whatever might have caused it.

"Those in authority should come and investigate and rectify whatever is the fault," he pleaded.

For residents experiencing the phenomenon for the first time, the incident was particularly frightening.

Caroline Theophilus, also from Ahoada West, said she was at home when the tremor struck.

"The incident happened on Thursday. We were at home that day. Then suddenly everywhere started vibrating. I also ran, without knowing where to run to. The incident scared me that day," she said.

In Kalaba, Bayelsa State, 51-year-old Freeborn Roland described how his house and its roof shook during the incident.

"On Thursday, around after 1pm, I felt the house and ground shaking, seriously vibrating. The building was shaking, even the zinc (roofing sheet) was shaking. And I asked my son, 'Is that wind or what?' He responded that he was also feeling the shaking of the house," he said.

The recurring nature of the phenomenon was also a source of concern for residents.

Christian Johnson, 48, from Ikarama, said he had experienced a similar incident in Mbiama about five years earlier, although it occurred at night.

He said the latest tremor prompted fears that the communities might be experiencing an earthquake, similar to those reported in other countries.

Chief Gbaka Amos, the 58-year-old paramount ruler of Freetown in Ikarama, said the tremor was accompanied by loud noises and left cracks in some buildings.

"The noise was very great, buildings were shaking. In some of the buildings, we saw cracks because of this vibration. It caused so much fear," he said.

The latest incident is believed to be the third or fourth of its kind reported in the region over the past 12 years. Similar tremors were recorded in June 2014 and July 2016 in communities across Yenagoa and Ahoada West local government areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Although previous incidents were suspected to be linked to seismic activities associated with oil industry operations, ECARD said its field report found no observable seismic activity near the affected communities during its latest visit.

The group called on relevant agencies of the state and federal governments to investigate the tremors and take urgent steps to address residents' concerns.

It stressed the need to provide residents with reliable information, bridge existing knowledge gaps and commission further research by relevant professional bodies to establish the cause of the phenomenon.

"Whether the earth's vibration is harmless or potentially dangerous, there is need to bridge the information gaps, as to be forewarned is to be forearmed.

"The environment is our life; where we live and have our sustenance," Morris stated.