Nigeria: LAWMA Seals Over 25 Buildings in Lagos Waste Crackdown

The operation on Sunday involved clearing accumulated refuse from road medians and areas around bridge abutments, where the authority said illegal dumping had become a recurring problem.

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has sealed more than 25 buildings, including a Mobil filling station, along Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos, over alleged environmental violations.

The operation on Sunday involved clearing accumulated refuse from road medians and areas around bridge abutments, where the authority said illegal dumping had become a recurring problem.

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LAWMA's Managing Director, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, led the exercise, which involved compactor trucks, a payloader, tipper trucks and street sweepers.

In a statement posted on X, the authority said some of the sealed premises had illegal stalls on road setbacks or accommodated street traders whose activities contributed to littering and indiscriminate waste disposal.

Some cart pushers were also arrested for alleged illegal dumping. One of them, identified as Shamusi Muritala, reportedly admitted dumping refuse on road medians and told officials he collected up to N5,000 from customers to dispose of their waste.

LAWMA stated that Mr Muritala, who identified himself as being from Katsina State, pleaded for leniency when questioned.

The authority also used the exercise to educate residents and traders on proper waste disposal, urging them to use approved collection channels.

Mr Gbadegesin said LAWMA would enforce the law against illegal street trading and those who patronised traders operating in prohibited locations.

He warned that the activities obstructed movement, undermined public order and contributed to environmental degradation.

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, known as the Taskforce, and the Kick Against Indiscipline team supported the operation.

The exercise comes amid complaints about waste collection in the area. In August, The Guardian reported that residents of Ago Palace Way complained of overflowing refuse and delays in evacuation despite paying for collection services.

LAWMA said it would continue waste evacuation and enforcement operations to curb illegal dumping and protect public infrastructure across Lagos.