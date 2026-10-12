Nigeria: 22 Feared Dead As Bandits Ambush Traders Under Army Escort in Zamfara

At least 22 people are feared dead after suspected bandits ambushed traders being escorted by Nigerian Army troops in Zamfara State.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday as the traders travelled from Gurusu to Gwashi in Bukkuyum Local Government Area to attend the weekly market in Gwashi.

A resident of the area, Malam Aminu Gwashi, who confirmed the incident, said several people, including security personnel, were reportedly killed in the attack.

He added that many others sustained injuries and were rushed to Bukkuyum General Hospital for medical attention.

Gwashi and Bukkuyum communities have suffered repeated bandit attacks in recent times, disrupting commercial and other economic activities in the area.

Efforts to obtain comments from the military were unsuccessful as the Information Officer of Operation Fansan Yamma, Lt. Col. Aliyu Danja, did not respond to calls.

Similarly, the Information Officer of the 8 Division, Maj. Osoba Olaniyi, did not respond to calls seeking confirmation of the incident.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Nigerian Army nor the Zamfara State Police Command had issued an official statement on the attack.