Nigeria: Army Begins Night Patrols, Stop-and-Search Operations in Oyo

The Nigerian Army has commenced strategic day and night patrols and stop-and-search operations across Oyo town and surrounding communities to curb criminal activities and strengthen security.

Residents of Oyo, Atiba, Afijio, Oyo East and Oyo West local government areas were informed of the operations following the commencement of activities at the newly established Headquarters of 7 Brigade and Garrison in Oyo.

The deployment followed approval by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, as well as an inspection by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Maj. Gen. Auwalu Mahmuda, on October 1, 2026.

Troops have been deployed from their temporary base at Ote-Efon/Ojongbodu Barracks in Oyo to cover strategic locations across Oyo Federal Constituency.

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The personal assistant to the Alaafin, Revd. Kolade Oladele, in collaboration with the 7 Brigade Public Relations Officer in Oyo, disclosed the measures in a security advisory issued on Sunday.

According to the advisory, patrols and stop-and-search operations have commenced at major entry and exit points, including the Oyo-Ogbomoso Road, Oyo-Ibadan Road, Oyo-Iseyin Road and Oyo-Igboho/Kishi axis, as well as areas around the Old Oyo National Park and other parts of the town.

The advisory said the operation was part of the Chief of Army Staff's directive to deny criminal elements freedom of action in Oyo, Kishi, Ile-Ife and Oriire.

Residents were advised to avoid unnecessary late-night movements, with the advisory warning that people moving between 11pm and 4:30am would be treated as suspicious and subjected to thorough screening.

The residents were also urged to cooperate with troops during security checks by providing valid identification and remaining polite.

The advisory cautioned against flashing torchlights at patrol vehicles or using lights to harass soldiers.

It also urged residents to report suspicious movements around farms, bushes and abandoned buildings to the nearest barracks instead of confronting suspected criminals themselves.

Commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators, including Okada and Korope drivers, were advised to ensure their vehicles had proper lights and number plates.

The advisory said the Army had assured residents that the operation was intended to improve their safety, not to harass them.

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It added that the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, had commended the Federal Government and pledged the support of the people of Oyo for the brigade.

The advisory called on residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with security personnel and take necessary precautions to support efforts to improve security in the area.