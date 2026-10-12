Nigeria: Child Marriage Robs Girls of Their Future - First Lady

ABUJA -- THE First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has called for an end to child marriage in Nigeria, warning that no girl should be denied education, safety, health or the right to determine her own future.

In a message marking the 2026 International Day of the Girl Child, observed on Sunday, October 11, Tinubu said the country must move beyond rhetoric and take decisive action against a practice that cuts short girls' childhood and limits national progress.

The 2026 global commemoration is anchored on the theme, "End Child Marriage and Invest in Girls' Rights," which spotlights child marriage as one of the most urgent barriers to girls' education, health, safety and leadership.

The First Lady said girls everywhere deserve to grow up free from discrimination, violence and harmful traditional practices.

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"Every girl deserves the freedom to learn, grow, and pursue her dreams without discrimination, violence or harmful practices limiting her future," Mrs. Tinubu said.

She described girls as carriers of "voices, strength, potential, and leadership," insisting that their rights must be protected not only in law but in homes, schools, communities and public policy.

"On the International Day of the Girl 2026, we celebrate the voices, strength, potential, and leadership of girls everywhere," she said.

Placing child marriage at the centre of her message, Tinubu urged families, traditional and community leaders, policymakers and government institutions to confront the practice squarely.

"I encourage families, communities, leaders, and policymakers to protect the rights of every girl, end child marriage, and invest in her education, health, and general well-being," she said.

The First Lady argued that protecting girls is not merely a social duty but an economic and developmental imperative.

"When girls thrive, families prosper, communities grow stronger and nations advance," she said.