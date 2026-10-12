Liberia: Kolubah Declares 2029 Independent Presidential Bid, Says He Will 'Never Beg' Boakai

MONROVIA -- Former Montserrado County District 10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah said Sunday he will run for president in 2029 as an independent candidate, and ruled out calling President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to seek reconciliation. The announcement came at a press conference widely expected to signal a rapprochement with the president.

"Ladies and gentlemen of the press, I hereby declare my intention for the presidency. 2029, I'm going to be on the ballot as an independent candidate," Kolubah said at his Old Road residence in Monrovia.

He said he hoped to work with an organization he called the National Movement.

"I'm going to be on the ballot as an independent candidate. I'm hoping to work with this organization, the National Movement," he said.

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Kolubah had announced the press conference after his recent return to Liberia through Roberts International Airport, prompting speculation that he would make peace with Boakai after their political differences. Instead, he said he would not call the president for that purpose, though he left room to respond if Boakai reached out first.

"I will never beg President Boakai and that's final," he said.

Kolubah said a person close to the ruling Unity Party visited his home Saturday night and told him the president had no personal problem with him.

"You know the person that came to me last night from the Unity Party, they declared to me for the first time. Mr. Boakai does not have a problem with me," Kolubah said.

He declined to name the visitor, whom he described as a close friend.

"I will not call your name because he is a very good friend. He shows me respect, I respect him. He came to my house," he said.

Kolubah said the visitor asked him whether he had been talking to anyone close to Boakai. He did not announce any reconciliation agreement.

Kolubah also turned on former President George Manneh Weah. He rejected suggestions that his political activities were meant to benefit Weah and said Weah had embarrassed him despite his past support.

"Former President Weah, I respect you. You think I'm hungry like them, eh? You think I'm hungry like them?" Kolubah said. "So you can know that I'm not in your pocket."

"President Weah, I decided to work with you as your brother. You embarrass me as your brother," he said.

Kolubah said he had spent his own money supporting past political activities.

"I used my personal money ... and you think I'm doing it because of you?" he said.

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He told supporters in Nimba, Lofa and other counties that his decisions would not work against their interests.

"Let me say to my supporters, I will not let you people down," he said.