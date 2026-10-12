Nigeria: What INEC's 2027 Candidates' List Means for Nigeria's Democracy

The omission of candidates from the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) final lists for the 2027 elections has introduced a fresh complication into Nigeria's political contest. What should ordinarily be an administrative milestone has become a test of electoral transparency, party discipline, legal compliance and public confidence in the democratic process. The issue is not simply whose name appears or is missing, but what the omissions reveal about the procedures through which political parties nominate candidates and the commission fulfils its responsibilities.

Media reports indicate that the omissions extend beyond isolated discrepancies. Among the prominent cases are Isa Ali Pantami in Gombe, Ladi Adebutu in Ogun and Aminu Gwarzo in Kano. In Bauchi, reports also indicate that candidates from four parties are absent from the governorship list. The circumstances differ, and each case requires independent examination rather than a blanket political interpretation. An omission should prompt questions and scrutiny, but it should not, on its own, be treated as proof of political interference or wrongdoing.

One important context is the Supreme Court's September 24 judgment restoring provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 governing party membership registers and participation in primaries. The ruling reinforces the importance of statutory compliance in candidate nomination. In Pantami's case, the omission follows an earlier court challenge to the PDP primary and his subsequent emergence from a fresh exercise. Adebutu's eligibility has also faced questions concerning his inclusion in the party membership register submitted to INEC. These developments provide relevant legal context, but they do not justify assuming that every omission has the same cause. Each case must be assessed on its own facts, the applicable legal provisions and any relevant court decisions.

The first implication is electoral competition. Where a political party has no candidate on the published list, its supporters may lose an opportunity to translate their preferences into votes for that party's nominee, subject to the applicable law and the outcome of any legal challenge. Such exclusions can alter the balance of competition, particularly in closely contested states like Kano, Gombe, Taraba, Kwara, Ogun and Nasarawa. They may also benefit rival parties, including the APC in states such as Kano, Nasarawa and Gombe. However, this should not be interpreted as giving advantage to any political party because it does not establish that the omission was engineered to produce that outcome.

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The second implication concerns internal party democracy. Political parties control the nomination process and bear responsibility for maintaining accurate membership records, conducting lawful primaries and submitting valid candidates' particulars. INEC has maintained that it publishes the information submitted by parties through its nomination system. If this position is borne out in individual cases, some disputes may reflect failures of party administration, including failure to submit names or complete the required processes within the stipulated time in INEC's timetable. In such circumstances, the commission cannot automatically be accused of unilateral action. Nevertheless, INEC must remain accountable for accurately publishing submissions, explaining discrepancies and applying the law consistently within its statutory responsibilities. Therefore, responsibility should be established through evidence, not political assumptions.

Thirdly, the omissions create an information problem. In an increasingly polarised campaign environment, especially in states like Gombe, Kwara and Nasarawa, incomplete explanations can encourage allegations of political manipulation, deepen distrust and provide material for misinformation. A technical or legal dispute can quickly become a campaign narrative, with parties presenting the same development in sharply different ways. If official clarification is delayed, speculation may fill the gap and harden into public perception before the facts are established. That is particularly damaging when confidence in electoral institutions is already central to the credibility of the process.

This is where credible media organisations need to be careful. They should distinguish between documented facts, parties' allegations, official explanations and judicial findings. Reporting an omission as proof of deliberate suppression would be premature without supporting evidence; equally, repeating INEC's position without examining the relevant documents would fall short of meaningful scrutiny. Responsible coverage should establish what was submitted, when it was submitted, what the commission published and whether any legal or administrative decision explains the omission. This approach protects the public from speculation while ensuring that institutions and political parties are held to account.

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INEC, for its part, should clarify the procedural basis for disputed omissions and make relevant information accessible, while affected parties and candidates should pursue lawful remedies and provide documents that can help establish the facts. Courts must determine contested questions of eligibility independently and without political pressure. Political parties should also communicate clearly with their supporters rather than allow uncertainty to be exploited for mobilisation or blame-shifting.

Ultimately, the credibility of the 2027 elections will depend not merely on publishing a final list, but on ensuring that every inclusion or exclusion is legally defensible, transparently explained and open to appropriate scrutiny. The public deserves clarity about whether an omission arose from a party's failure to comply with the timetable, a question of eligibility, a judicial decision or an administrative error. A credible election requires both compliance with electoral law and public confidence that the law is being applied consistently.