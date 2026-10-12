Nigeria: Plateau United End Pillars' Unbeaten Run With 4-0 Demolition

Plateau United completely shattered Kano Pillars' unbeaten run with a crushing 4-0 demolition in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Week 8 fixture played on Sunday at the New Jos Stadium.

The emphatic victory not only handed the "Masu Gida" boys their first defeat of the season, but also served as a powerful statement of intent by the Gbenga Ogunbote-tutored boys from Jos.

Despite injury concerns, Plateau United shot out of the blocks early in the match when Paul Samson found the back of the net in the 3rd minute to ignite the home crowd.

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Things got worse for Pillars during first-half stoppage time when midfield enforcer Ekundayo Ojo doubled Plateau United's lead.

On resumption, there was no respite for the visitors as the one-way traffic continued unabated, with Samuel Ayanrinde scoring the third in the 82nd minute to dash any hopes of a late-stage comeback from the former champions.

Nenrot Silas then sealed Pillars' coffin when he stepped forward to convert from the spot in the 94th minute to complete the rout.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, Barau FC, who had hoped to bounce back from last week's thrashing at Insurance, surrendered a 2-1 lead to draw 2-2 with defending champions and table-toppers Enugu Rangers.

The "Flying Antelopes" drew first blood just before the break when Ifeanyi Okechukwu unleashed a long-range strike from outside the box to give the visitors the lead.

However, Barau FC benefited from two second-half penalties converted by Joseph Atule (56th minute) and Aliyu Sugau (68th minute) to retake the lead. But in true "never say die" spirit, Rangers' Chidiebere Nwobodo struck late to seal a frantic equalizer and ensure the reigning champions maintained their unbeaten run and top spot.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United scored in each half to defeat Doma United 2-0. Kun Khalifat also capitalised heavily on home advantage to secure a two-goal victory over embattled 3SC, while Sporting Lagos edged out visiting Bendel Insurance 2-1 at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena.

Warri Wolves devoured Inter Lagos 3-1 at home, while Rivers United forced Abia Warriors to a goalless draw in Umuahia to maintain their unbeaten run.