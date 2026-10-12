Nigeria Reacts As Riyadh Airport Hit By Fresh Houthi Strike

The Federal Government of Nigeria has condemned the attack by Houthi Militia on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Saturday and Sunday, which reportedly resulted in the tragic loss of twelve civilian lives and left more than 300 people injured.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement by Oluwafemi Adeniyi, its spokesman, on Sunday, considered the incident a dangerous escalation that flagrantly disregards the safety of civilian life, violates the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and undermines ongoing efforts to promote peace, security and stability in the Middle East.

Nigeria reiterated its call on all parties to respect international law, exercise utmost restraint, and refrain from any further action that could escalate tensions, endanger civilian lives, damage civilian infrastructure or further undermine regional peace and security.

The Federal Government of Nigeria expressed its solidarity with the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It extended its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack. Nigeria also wished the injured a speedy, full recovery.

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Another attack

A fresh Houthi strike hit Riyadh's international airport on Sunday, a day after another attack claimed by the Yemeni group killed at least a dozen people and forced authorities to suspend operations at the facility.

Saturday's attack, the deadliest on Saudi soil in more than a decade, was a sharp escalation in the Yemen war, where Riyadh backs the internationally recognised government against the Houthis.

The Iran-backed group on Sunday claimed multiple attacks over the last 24 hours, including on the airport, and threatened to keep targeting the kingdom's transit hubs, calling them "a theatre of operations for our forces".

Hours later, the Saudi coalition fighting the group reported that a projectile struck King Khalid International Airport, sparking a fire. Air defences also intercepted a missile nearby, it added.

The civil aviation authority said the attack caused an unspecified number of injuries, and that a damage assessment was underway.

AFP journalists and locals reported hearing the sound of multiple blasts in the Saudi capital on Sunday.

"The birds went into a frenzy after the sound. The whole house shook," said one resident of the Al-Aarid neighbourhood in the north of the city.

'Full-fledged war crime'

The Houthis have stepped up their attacks on the Riyadh airport - where three people were also killed on Thursday - as well as on other key targets in the world's top crude oil exporter.

And although Saudi Arabia has poured billions into its military, Houthi attacks continue to slip through.

"Saudi air defences have been able to intercept some Houthi missile and drone attacks, but Saudi Arabia is so large that it's simply impossible for them to consistently defend themselves against Houthi attacks," said Thomas Juneau, security analyst at Ottawa University.

The anti-Houthi coalition called Saturday's attack a "full-fledged war crime" and vowed to "respond decisively".

Houthi media reported two Saudi strikes in Yemen's Houthi-controlled Sanaa governorate on Sunday.

Saturday's attack drew condemnation from the United Nations and leaders around the world, including US President Donald Trump, who said he was considering joining Saudi strikes against the Houthis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose country does not have diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia, also denounced the "horrific terrorist attack".

Four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshis, one American, one Egyptian, one Jordanian, one Syrian, one Palestinian and one Sudanese were killed, the civil aviation authority said, with 309 wounded.

The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia also said one of its citizens died on Sunday after being wounded the day before.

A Riyadh-based Western diplomat told AFP the official number of injured may not give a full picture, as it did not appear to include those with minor wounds.

Operations suspended

Authorities suspended operations at the airport into Sunday, a senior aviation source said, with air traffic monitor Flightradar24 saying the closure was extended until 2100 GMT.

A second aviation source confirmed the halt in operations "until further notice", adding that radar and communications equipment was damaged and runways needed to be assessed.

Witnesses to Saturday's strike described chaos in the aftermath.

"People who were in Terminal 3 started running towards us," a 32-year-old Riyadh resident told AFP.

"Some had lost a hand or an arm. People were running while carrying injured people, covered in blood."

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The attack prompted health officials to activate a rare mass call-up of doctors, a medical source said.

The US, Canadian, German and Spanish embassies in Saudi Arabia have warned their citizens to avoid Riyadh airport, while Australia urged its citizens on Sunday to stay indoors altogether and "shelter in place".

The Houthis also claimed to have targeted the Dammam airport, whose official website on Sunday showed many flights - both departures and arrivals - were delayed.

Saturday's airport strike, on the eve of Saudi Arabia's high-profile convention and entertainment season, was the deadliest attack in the kingdom since a 2015 suicide bombing.

With the summer heat subsiding, October also usually marks the beginning of the high season for Umrah pilgrims, with millions of Muslims from across the world flocking to Mecca.

Saudi Arabia leads an international coalition that has supported Yemen's government militarily since 2015, including by seeking to exert control over Yemeni airspace and the airport in the Houthi-held capital Sanaa.