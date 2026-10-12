Nigeria: Floods, Windstorms Destroy Houses, Farmlands in 7 Taraba LGAs

The Taraba State Emergency Management Agency (TSEMA) has raised the alarm over widespread destruction caused by floods, windstorms and other disasters across seven local government areas of the state.

The disasters have damaged residential buildings, farmlands and infrastructure, leaving many residents at risk of losing their homes and livelihoods.

The Executive Secretary of TSEMA, Dr Echuseh Audu, disclosed this while providing an update on the agency's emergency response to affected communities across the state.

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Audu said prolonged heavy rainfall had caused extensive damage in Donga, Gassol, Bali, Ussa, Kurmi, Karim Lamido and Sardauna local government areas.

According to her, flooding from major rivers in Gassol destroyed buildings and submerged large areas of farmland, while Bali recorded significant damage to buildings and infrastructure.

"In Ussa, Fikyu Ward suffered damage to residential buildings and substantial agricultural losses," she said.

She added that Kurmi Local Government Area had experienced widespread destruction of houses caused by windstorms, flooding and fire, while several buildings were also damaged in Karim Lamido.

"In Donga, the Akate and Gyeta Aure wards recorded significant losses involving homes, farmlands and infrastructure, while Kakara community in Sardauna Local Government Area was severely affected, with houses and farmlands submerged and residents displaced," Audu said.

The TSEMA boss urged residents living in flood-prone, low-lying and riverside communities to relocate to safer, higher ground and designated temporary camps to minimise casualties and property losses.

She acknowledged the support of the Taraba State Government under Governor Agbu Kefas in providing humanitarian assistance to disaster victims and pledged the agency's continued response to affected communities.

In a related development, TSEMA has distributed food and non-food items to internally displaced persons from Kwa and Pirre communities in neighbouring Adamawa State who fled communal violence and are taking refuge in Bwei Baba, Makko and Donadda communities in Donadda Ward of Lau Local Government Area, Taraba State.

The displaced persons reportedly fled a prolonged communal crisis involving the Kpasham and Kwa communities in Adamawa State, which resulted in loss of lives, destruction of property and severe hardship.

The relief materials distributed by the agency included rice, maize, garri, spaghetti, sugar, salt, vegetable oil, tomato paste, mats and wrappers to meet the immediate needs of affected households.

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Speaking during the distribution exercise on behalf of Audu, Mr Chindo Elisha urged the beneficiaries to remain law-abiding and maintain peaceful relations with their host communities.

He assured them of the state government's commitment to their safety and welfare, while commending Governor Kefas for providing humanitarian support to displaced persons taking refuge in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Thankgod Haji expressed appreciation to the governor for the assistance and provision of shelter.

Another beneficiary, Sarah Alpha, commended TSEMA and the state government for the timely provision of food and other essential items.

The interventions, LEADERSHIP reports, reflect the state government's efforts to support vulnerable residents, respond to emergencies and assist people displaced by disasters and communal conflicts.

TSEMA Profiling victims taking taking refuge in Taraba