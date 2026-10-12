Nigeria: Enugu Alleges Plot By Opposition to Import Thugs, Destabilise State Ahead of 2027 Polls

Enugu State Government, last night, said it had uncovered alleged plans by some opposition elements to import armed thugs and bandits into the state to create panic and a false sense of insecurity ahead of the 2027 general election.

The government also scolded National Democratic Congress (NDC) leaders for observing a minute's silence for the living in order to gain political traction in the state.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Chidiebere Onyia, made the assertions at a press conference at Government House, Enugu.

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Onyia stated, "We, however, make bold to say that the peace and security we have achieved in Enugu State in the last three years, and at huge material costs and sacrifices by our security agents, are non-negotiable and irreversible."

The SSG said the Governor Peter Mbah administration remained committed to protecting citizens' democratic rights, including the freedom to campaign for and vote for candidates of their choice in the forthcoming elections.

He described the right of residents to elect their leaders through free, fair and credible polls as fundamental to the state's democratic development.

Onyia added that the government was confident of securing a second term for Mbah based on the governor's performance and delivery on campaign promises.

"Indeed, these inalienable rights of Ndi Enugu to elect their leaders in free, fair and credible polls are our surest hope for re-election come 2027," he said.

He added that the administration had no reason to resort to desperate measures, maintaining that its record in office would be the basis for seeking a renewed mandate from the electorate.

He specifically addressed the incidents involving NDC at Akanu Ibiam International Airport and the party's state secretariat in Enugu on Saturday.

Onyia faulted claims of loss of lives at the NDC state secretariat, and also denied any involvement of the government or the governor's Chief Security Officer, Ifeanyi Osondu, in both incidents.

He explained that the airport confrontation was a matter between NDC and federal authorities, while stating that the shooting incident at the party secretariat was already under police investigation.

According to the SSG, government's preliminary findings indicate that the airport incident followed NDC's attempt to hold a "Grand Statewide Campaign Flag-off 2026" at the facility without securing the necessary approval from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

He said the party had published notices inviting its members and supporters to the event, including on the Facebook page of its governorship candidate in the state.

Onyia explained that the police had advised the party to obtain FAAN's approval before security personnel could be deployed to the airport for the event.

He said, "Further findings, however, revealed that the NDC did not secure the approval of FAAN to host a grand statewide rally at its facility. Security agencies, therefore, advised the organisers of the rally to rethink it."

The SSG alleged that NDC proceeded to mobilise its members to the airport and attempted to gain entry into the facility, resulting in a confrontation with airport authorities.

He said security agencies intervened to disperse the "riotous" party members and restore order around the airport, which he described as a strategic national asset.

Onyia added that the state government's account was consistent with the statement issued by Enugu State Police Command on Sunday.

Speaking on the shooting incident at NDC secretariat in the GRA area of Enugu, the SSG said security reports had established that a violent clash occurred at the party's office and that the police were investigating the matter.

The SSG disputed reports alleging fatalities, stating that the government's findings indicate that no death occurred in the incident.

He disclosed that a 43-year-old man, identified as Ifeanyi Nworie, sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Park Lane, where he was stabilised before being transferred to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu, for further examination.

"We can, therefore, authoritatively report that there were no deaths as falsely claimed by some reports and NDC leaders," he said.

Onyia also faulted allegations that the Mbah's Chief Security Officer was present at the party secretariat and supervised the shooting.

He said the officer was with the governor at the Teachers Grassroots Movement mega rally at Okpara Square, Enugu, at the time of the incident.

The SSG criticised the reported holding of a minute's silence for an individual he said was still alive, describing it as an attempt to mislead the public for political advantage.

Reaffirming the state government's position, Onyia said Mbah had sworn to protect the life and property of all residents, irrespective of their religious beliefs or political affiliations.

He said the administration's ambition to grow Enugu into a $30 billion economy and make it a preferred destination for investment, business, tourism, and living depended significantly on sustained peace and security.

According to him, that informed government's substantial investments in security infrastructure and operations over the past three years.

Onyia stated, "Consequently, the Enugu State government strongly condemns in its entirety any form of violence, including politically induced violence in the state. We welcome healthy debate and freedom of association and peaceful assembly."

He urged political parties and their candidates to exercise restraint and embrace issue-based campaigns ahead of the 2027 elections.

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The SSG said democratic rights should be exercised responsibly, stating that political parties ought to serve as models of decorum and integrity.

He questioned the decision to announce a statewide campaign flag-off at the airport and without the approval of the relevant authorities.

Onyia stated, "Without holding brief for FAAN, is it not sheer rascality to attempt to hold a 'Grand Statewide Campaign Flag-off 2026' of the NDC at the airport as publicised by the party and its gubernatorial candidate, especially without the approval by the appropriate authorities?

"Is it not equally gross mischief and a sign of political desperation to hold a minute silence for a living person, just to mislead the public for political traction?"

He accused opposition elements in the state of attempting to create the impression that Enugu was unsafe and that the government was intolerant of opposing political parties.

He alleged that some opposition groups had been attributing internal disagreements and violent clashes to All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

As an example, he cited the September 12 incident at Obuofia in Nkanu West Local Government Area, claiming that investigations have identified the alleged perpetrators, who were being prosecuted by the police.

The SSG described the opposition as factionalised and alleged that some of its members were seeking to draw the state government into controversies for political relevance.