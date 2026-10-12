Liberia Calls for Ceasefire, Protection of Civilians in Ukraine-Russia War

NEW YORK, USA -- Liberia has called for an immediate ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and unhindered humanitarian access in Ukraine, as the country renewed its appeal for a peaceful settlement of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict in accordance with the United Nations Charter.

Liberia's position was delivered on Friday by Prutus Sackie, Liberia's Political Coordinator to the United Nations Security Council, during the Council's 10,237th meeting on the maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine.

Speaking on behalf of Liberia, Sackie stressed the need for all parties to respect international humanitarian law and take concrete steps to protect civilians and essential civilian infrastructure from attacks.

He emphasized that civilians must be protected at all times, while hospitals, schools, humanitarian workers, and other critical civilian facilities must be respected and protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.

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"We must strengthen the protection of civilians by ending attacks directed against civilians and civilian objects, ensuring full compliance with international humanitarian law, and facilitating safe, rapid, and unhindered humanitarian access to those in need," Sackie said.

He called on members of the Security Council to intensify diplomatic efforts aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire and achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

According to Sackie, any lasting settlement must be consistent with the principles of the United Nations Charter, particularly respect for national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The Liberian representative stressed that ending the conflict requires urgent and sustained international efforts, warning that the need to stop the war must be matched by a strong commitment to pursuing peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

He noted that achieving peace does not necessarily require all parties to agree on every issue from the beginning. Instead, he said, it requires a willingness to end human suffering, protect innocent lives, and create the conditions necessary for meaningful dialogue.

Liberia also reaffirmed its support for credible international efforts to end the war and secure a peaceful settlement in line with the United Nations Charter.

The country's statement comes amid continued international concern over the humanitarian consequences of the conflict and the risks of further escalation.

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On September 23, UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo warned that the Ukraine conflict was entering a "dangerous new phase," highlighting the growing human cost of the war and the risks associated with escalation and miscalculation.

The warning underscored the importance of renewed diplomatic engagement and international cooperation to prevent further suffering and reduce the threat to regional and international peace and security.

Liberia's latest position at the Security Council reflects its call for respect for international law, the protection of civilians, and a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

The country maintained that sustained dialogue and credible peace efforts remain essential to ending the war and achieving a lasting settlement that respects the principles of the United Nations Charter.