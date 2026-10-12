Nigeria Condemns Fatal Houthi Attack On Saudi Arabia's Airport

Nigeria described the incident as a dangerous escalation that violated Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and undermined efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East.

The Nigerian government has condemned a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which has killed civilians and injured dozens of others.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack reportedly killed 12 civilians and left more than 300 people injured.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Nigeria described the incident as a dangerous escalation that violated Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and undermined efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East.

The statement from Abuja comes as Riyadh faces further attacks. A projectile struck the airport on Sunday, triggering a fire in one of its passenger halls and leaving people injured, according to Saudi authorities.

The Ansar Allah (popularly known as Houthis) in Yemen claimed responsibility for the attacks, warning airlines and passengers against using Saudi airports and airspace.

Nigeria called on all parties to respect international law and exercise restraint to prevent further escalation.

It also urged them to avoid actions that could endanger civilians, damage civilian infrastructure or threaten regional security.

The government expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and offered condolences to the families of those killed in Saturday's attack. It also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Nigeria further stressed the need to respect Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while protecting civilian lives and critical infrastructure in line with international law.

The ministry commended the Saudi government for its emergency response to the attack and its efforts to protect the lives and security of its citizens.

It reaffirmed Nigeria's support for diplomatic initiatives and dialogue aimed at reducing tensions and restoring regional stability.

US President Donald Trump has said the US would "make a decision" and "move very quickly" on whether to strike the Houthis, while UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting suggested the UK could "potentially" provide more support for Saudi Arabia.

BBC reported that the Saturday strike was the deadliest single attack on a Gulf Arab country since the war between Israel, the US and Iran began in February.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Saudi-led coalition vowed to respond, calling it a "war crime".

Four Saudi nationals, two people from Bangladesh and one person each from the US, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt were among the dead, the Saudi civil aviation authority said.

The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that an Indian man had succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the attack.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the attacks and confirmed that a US citizen was killed in the strikes. UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said he was "appalled" by the attack.