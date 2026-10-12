Nigeria: 2027 - Nigerian Governor Urges Residents to Reject Election-Season Promises By Politicians

"Don't use the ₦5,000, the ₦10,000, the wrapper or the rice they will give you and close the destiny of Abians for the next four years, because even prayer and fasting will not open it."

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has urged voters to resist financial and material inducements from politicians, warning that such offers could undermine the state's future in the 2027 general elections.

Mr Otti gave the advice on Sunday at the 2nd Session of the 7th Synod of the Anglican Communion, Diocese of Aba Ngwa North, held at All Saints Anglican Cathedral, Abayi-Umuocham, Aba.

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The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Caleb Ajagba, charged citizens to prioritise long-term development over immediate material benefits offered by politicians.

He alleged that politicians responsible for the state's challenges over 24 years were returning to seek voters' support.

Mr Otti warned against allowing such politicians to derail the progress his administration was pursuing.

"The people that created a problem that God now had to answer your prayer by sending someone after His own heart, are all over again.

"But the Bible says surely they shall proceed no further. Please, let us be careful. When God opens a door, may we not close it.

"Don't use the ₦5,000, the ₦10,000, the wrapper or the rice they will give you and close the destiny of Abians for the next four years, because even prayer and fasting will not open it.

"May we not lose what God has given to us on the platter," he said.

Call for vigilance

Governor Otti also urged Christians to remain vigilant, warning that some politicians who previously neglected the Church were seeking its attention.

"Like we have been told the season is here again and politicians are everywhere and as the Bible says we are not ignorant of the devices of the enemy.

"These are devices because many of them who have not been coming to church have started coming to church.

"Many of them who have not been accepting or taking your calls have suddenly started calling you. If you call them and you miss their call, they call you back. Those are devices," he said.

Mr Otti said the first three years of his administration had focused largely on laying a foundation for development, adding that the next four years, beginning in 2027, would prioritise consolidation.

"Those who build houses will understand that foundation-laying is the most crucial, and the foundation has been laid after 24 years of ruins.

"What will now be happening is consolidation and beauty will emerge.

"This present house (Abia State) you are seeing today, in the next four years, you will know that God has really come to tabernacle in the midst of man.

"Today Abia State has become a point of reference," he said.

On the church's development projects, Mr Otti assured the congregation of his administration's support towards their completion.

He, however, reiterated that public funds should be deployed to develop the state rather than finance religious projects.

The governor commended the guest speaker for delivering what he described as an appropriate and unadulterated message, urging Christians to verify information and examine issues critically before reaching conclusions.

He said the synod's theme, "Don't Just Absorb It; Think It Through," drawn from Acts Chapter 17 verse 11 to 12, was relevant as the country approached another political season.

"As Christians, we have the capacity to change the negative narrative of this nation; especially our state," he said.

The sermon

Earlier, the Bishop of Aba Ngwa North Diocese, Anglican Communion, Nathan Kanu, said the theme challenged Christians to move beyond hearing messages to examining issues prayerfully and responding wisely.

Mr Kanu commended Governor Otti for identifying with the church and supporting its activities, presented gifts to the governor's representative and prayed for God's blessings on his administration.

In his sermon, the Guest Speaker and Bishop of Ohaji/Egbema Diocese, Chidi Oparajiaku, urged Christians to think critically before taking action.

Speaking on: "The Bereans Wisdom," with his text from Acts, chapter 17, verse 12 and 15, Mr Oparajiaku said the synod's theme was timely and encouraged believers to examine messages rather than accept or reject them without reflection.

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"The theme of the synod is very important and apt in this our time, it didn't say throw it away, it says think through it," he said.

Mr Oparajiaku regretted that Christians, who were expected to demonstrate sound judgement, sometimes fell victim to deception.

"When members of the church know the Bible, they would not be deceived.

"This is because the church refused to behave like the Bereans. The Bereans Christian never took everything for granted they always thought through whatever they heard," he said.

The bishop thanked God for giving Abia the opportunity to be governed by Mr Otti, whom he credited with changing the fortunes of the state.

The synod attracted dignitaries, including the Labour Party's National Vice-Chairman, South-East, Ishmael Onuoha; state chairman, Peter Azubuike; and Osisioma Local Government Area Chairman, Chidi Agu.

Others were the Special Assistant to Governor Otti on Special Duties, George Chiedozie; Special Adviser on Labour Matters, Godson Anucha; and Aba industrialist, Bob Udeagha.

(NAN)