Nigeria: NPFL Roundup - Plateau United Thrash Kano Pillars As Rangers Cling to Top Spot

Plateau United produced one of their most convincing performances of the campaign, scoring four goals without reply against Kano Pillars

Plateau United delivered the standout result of Matchday 8 of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season with a 4-0 thrashing of Kano Pillars, while Rangers International retained top spot after rescuing a late 2-2 draw against Barau FC.

Rangers moved to 17 points from eight matches, just one point ahead of Rivers United, who maintained their unbeaten start with a goalless draw against Abia Warriors.

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Plateau United climbed to third place with 14 points following their emphatic victory, while Sporting Lagos, Warri Wolves and Nasarawa United also recorded important wins in an eventful round of fixtures.

Plateau United punish Kano Pillars

Plateau United produced one of their most convincing performances of the campaign, scoring four goals without reply against Kano Pillars.

Paul Samson opened the scoring after just three minutes, giving the hosts an early advantage. Kano Pillars struggled to contain Plateau United, who doubled their lead through Ekundayo Ojo in first-half stoppage time.

Samuel Ayanrinde added a third in the 82nd minute before Nenrot Silas converted a penalty in the 90th minute to complete the rout.

The result lifted Plateau United to 14 points and third place in the standings, strengthening their early-season challenge.

For Kano Pillars, the defeat was a significant setback. The former champions remained on 11 points on 10th position

Rangers survive Barau scare

Rangers needed a late equaliser to preserve their position at the top after playing out a 2-2 draw against Barau FC in Kano.

Ifeanyi Okechukwu put the visitors ahead in the 38th minute, but Joseph Atule equalised for Barau from the penalty spot in the 56th minute.

Aliyu Sugau converted another penalty 12 minutes later to give the hosts the lead.

Rangers, however, refused to leave empty-handed, with Chidiebere Nwobodo scoring in the 90th minute to secure a point.

The draw took Rangers to 17 points from eight matches, keeping them narrowly ahead of Rivers United.

Rivers maintained their unbeaten record after a 0-0 draw with Abia Warriors, moving to 16 points and remaining firmly in contention for the top position.

Sporting Lagos fight back

Sporting Lagos came from behind to defeat Bendel Insurance 2-1 after conceding within the opening minute.

Bendel Insurance striker Kayode Oke scored after just 18 seconds, putting the visitors ahead almost immediately.

Sporting responded through Victor Samuel in the 14th minute before Gafar Olaniyan completed the comeback eight minutes later.

The victory lifted Sporting Lagos to 12 points level with Insurance.

Ikorodu City, Nasarawa United claim wins

Ikorodu City strengthened their position in the top half of the table with a 2-0 victory over Kwara United.

Kwara United finished with 10 players after Saheed Olaniyi was sent off in the 86th minute for a second bookable offence.

Nasarawa United also secured a 2-0 win, defeating Doma United through goals from Sunday Dapman in the 10th minute and Jofrank Istifanus, who converted a penalty in the 55th minute.

Kun Khalifat FC recorded another 2-0 victory, overcoming Shooting Stars to collect three points in their campaign.

Warri Wolves boost survival bid

Warri Wolves earned a valuable 3-1 victory over Inter Lagos as both sides sought to improve their positions in the standings.

The result provided a boost for Wolves, while Inter Lagos were left with work to do after the defeat.

Elsewhere, Ranchers Bees and Niger Tornadoes played out a goalless draw despite the hosts being reduced to 10 players.

Habibu Yakubu received a straight red card for impeding a goal-bound move, but Niger Tornadoes were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage, even with eight minutes of added time.

Enyimba suffer another setback

Enyimba's difficult start continued with a 4-2 defeat to Katsina United.

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The loss left the former African champions with seven points from eight matches and deep in the relegation zone.

With Rangers and Rivers United separated by just one point and Plateau United moving into third place, the early-season race remains closely contested.

Standings after Match Day 8

NPFL Matchday 8 results

- Katsina United 4-2 Enyimba

- Plateau United 4-0 Kano Pillars

- Ikorodu City 2-0 Kwara United

- Kun Khalifat 2-0 Shooting Stars

- Sporting Lagos 2-1 Bendel Insurance

- Nasarawa United 2-0 Doma United

- Barau FC 2-2 Rangers International

- Abia Warriors 0-0 Rivers United

- Ranchers Bees 0-0 Niger Tornadoes

- Warri Wolves 3-1 Inter Lagos