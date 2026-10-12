Cote d'Ivoire: BRVM Holds Flat As Bridge Bank Extends Post-Listing Rally

The BRVM ended the week to October 9 little changed, with gains in a few stocks offset by declines across most of the market. The Composite index edged up 0.01% to 546.86 points, while the BRVM 30 was unchanged at 264.57 points. The BRVM Prestige rose 0.12% to 203.08 points, while the BRVM Principal fell 1.10% to 379.13 points. Equity market capitalization increased 0.01% to XOF 21.445 trillion.

Trading activity declined. Investors exchanged 6.06 million shares, down 10.23% from the previous week, while the value of transactions fell 36% to XOF 11.48 billion. Sonatel remained the most traded stock, with XOF 6.05 billion in transactions, equal to 42.05% of total market value. Bridge Bank Group Côte d'Ivoire followed with XOF 1.09 billion, while Société Générale Côte d'Ivoire recorded XOF 908 million. Together, the 3 stocks accounted for more than half of weekly trading value.

Market breadth was weak, with 31 stocks declining, 13 advancing and 4 unchanged. Bridge Bank led gainers with a 15.62% rise to XOF 10,400, extending its gains since listing in September. Orange Côte d'Ivoire rose 6.75% to XOF 21,995, taking its 2026 gain to 54.35%. Tractafric Motors gained 6.41% to XOF 4,150 after ranking among the weakest performers the previous week.

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Sucrivoire posted the largest decline, falling 11.23% to XOF 2,450. The stock remained up 131% for the year despite the weekly loss. Servair Abidjan declined 8.86% to XOF 3,190, while Bernabé Côte d'Ivoire fell 7.69% to XOF 1,800. The moves showed that the market remained narrow, with a small number of stocks supporting the main indices while most listed shares declined.

The bond market also slowed. Fixed-income market capitalization fell 0.36% to XOF 13.535 trillion. A total of 257,452 bonds changed hands for XOF 2.54 billion. Trading was dominated by Senegal's 6.60% 2026-2031 bond, which accounted for 93.23% of bond volume and 94.66% of transaction value during the week.

Key Takeaways

The BRVM's flat weekly performance hides a weak underlying market. The Composite rose only 0.01% even though 31 stocks fell and just 13 advanced, showing again how a small number of larger or more active companies can support the index while most shares move lower. Bridge Bank was the clearest example. Its 15.62% weekly gain took the stock to XOF 10,400, extending a rally that began after its September listing at an offer price of XOF 6,750. That means the shares were trading more than 50% above the IPO price less than 3 weeks after their debut. Sonatel also continued to dominate activity, accounting for more than 42% of all equity trading value during the week. The concentration in both price performance and turnover matters for investors because it means headline index moves are giving only part of the picture. Trading value fell 36% from the previous week, while share volume dropped more than 10%, suggesting less market participation even as capitalization held near XOF 21.45 trillion. The same concentration was visible in fixed income, where one Senegal government bond accounted for more than 94% of transaction value. For the BRVM, the key issue in the coming weeks will be whether gains spread beyond a small group of stocks. If market breadth remains weak and turnover continues to fall, the main indices could remain stable even while many individual companies continue to lose value.