Liberia: Nimba Senator Backs Increased Funding for Bong University

12 October 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N. Khakie

GBARNGA — Nimba County Senator Nyan D. Twayeh has pledged to join Bong County Senators Prince Kermue Moye Sr. and Johnny K. Kpehe in pushing for increased government funding for Bong County University (BCU).

Twayeh made the commitment Friday while serving as guest speaker at the inauguration of the university's third Student Union in Gbarnga.

The Nimba County lawmaker, who serves on the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget, said he would collaborate with his Bong County colleagues to advocate for additional budgetary allocations to strengthen the university's operations.

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His pledge follows calls by BCU President Dr. Alfredson W. Taikerweyah for increased government support to address the institution's financial and operational needs.

Twayeh's commitment comes as public universities across Liberia continue to seek adequate resources to improve academic programs, infrastructure and institutional development.

However, any increase in BCU's budget will depend on legislative deliberations and approval of the national budget.

The senator's intervention could strengthen the university's advocacy for additional funding as lawmakers review government spending priorities.

Meanwhile, the inauguration of BCU's third Student Union leadership marks another step in strengthening student representation and participation in university affairs.

The new leadership is expected to advocate for students' interests and work with the administration to address challenges affecting campus life and institutional development.-

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