Liberia: Bomi Acting Superintendent Calls for Transparency in Mining Sector

TUBMANBURG, Bomi County -- Bomi County Acting Superintendent Hon. Alphonso Sherman has called for greater transparency, accountability, and community participation in Liberia's mining sector, stressing that the country's mineral wealth must translate into tangible development for communities hosting mining operations.

Speaking at the fourth edition of the Government Town Hall Meeting in Tubmanburg City, Bomi County, Sherman said the county's long history of mining, dating back to the days of the Liberia Mining Company (LMC), makes it an appropriate place for discussions on the extractive industry and its contribution to national development.

The town hall meeting focused on Liberia's extractive industry, particularly the mining sector's contribution to national revenue, economic growth, and the country's transformation agenda.

Sherman said the benefits of mining should be reflected in improved public services and infrastructure, including roads, schools, clinics, and hospitals.

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He questioned how the substantial revenue generated from Liberia's natural resources could be translated into visible improvements in the living conditions of citizens, particularly those residing in communities where mining activities take place.

According to him, the country must move beyond extracting natural resources and focus on ensuring that the proceeds contribute meaningfully to community development.

"These are the questions we must address today as we move from extraction to transformation and ensure that the benefits of our natural resources reach the people," Sherman emphasized.

The Bomi County Acting Superintendent also called for increased support from the Ministry of Mines and Energy to formalize informal mining activities, enabling miners to operate legally and safely.

He said formalizing the sector would allow miners to contribute to government revenue while improving their working conditions.

Sherman noted that cooperation between local authorities and the relevant government institutions is necessary to address the challenges confronting people engaged in informal mining.

He stressed that mining activities must be conducted in ways that promote legal compliance, protect workers, and contribute to the country's development.

Sherman further emphasized the need for mining companies to be transparent about their commitments to host communities, particularly regarding the benefits and development projects expected from their operations.

He said residents need clear information about what mining companies have agreed to provide and whether those commitments are being fulfilled.

According to him, communicating such information in simple and understandable language would help citizens better understand their rights and the benefits they should expect from mining activities.

He maintained that transparency is essential to building public confidence and ensuring that communities are adequately informed about agreements involving their natural resources.

The Acting Superintendent also called for greater attention to the environmental effects of mining, particularly the potential impact on water sources, families, and surrounding communities.

He said discussions about the extractive industry should go beyond revenue generation and economic growth to include the protection of the environment and the well-being of people living in mining areas.

Sherman expressed hope that the town hall meeting would provide an opportunity for government officials, community leaders, young people, and women to share their concerns and contribute to practical solutions.

He encouraged participants to speak freely and respectfully, emphasizing that the dialogue should reflect the experiences and concerns of ordinary citizens rather than remain limited to discussions in Monrovia.

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Sherman assured participants that the Bomi County Administration would support efforts to make the dialogue successful.

He said cooperation, transparency, and meaningful engagement among government institutions, mining companies, and host communities were necessary to ensure that Liberia's natural resources contributed to inclusive development.

He also urged stakeholders to work together to ensure that the country's mineral wealth creates lasting benefits for citizens and communities.

The fourth edition of the Government Town Hall Meeting was held in Tubmanburg City, Bomi County, with a focus on the extractive industry and the mining sector's role in national revenue generation, economic growth, and Liberia's transformation agenda.