Liberia: EPA Urged to Strengthen Environmental Protection in Liberia's Mining Sector As Tingban Calls for Action

Liberia's Minister of Mines and Energy, Hon. R. Matenokay Tingban, has called for stronger environmental protection measures and responsible mining practices to safeguard communities from the harmful effects of irresponsible mining activities.

Speaking at the fourth edition of the Government Town Hall Meeting in Tubmanburg City, Bomi County, Tingban emphasized the importance of enforcing environmental regulations to protect public health, preserve the environment, and ensure that Liberia's mineral resources contribute to national development.

He said some individuals engage in mining activities without complying with established laws and regulations, exposing communities to dangerous substances, including mercury, and threatening the health, safety, and livelihoods of residents.

According to Tingban, the government is working to establish the necessary mechanisms to address these challenges, prevent environmental damage, and ensure that mining activities are conducted responsibly.

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Tingban highlighted the role of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in enforcing environmental regulations and addressing environmental challenges associated with mining activities.

He said effective environmental oversight is necessary to ensure that mining operators comply with applicable requirements and that their activities do not expose communities to unnecessary risks.

The minister stressed that responsible mining practices should protect surrounding communities, reduce environmental damage, and ensure that the exploitation of natural resources does not undermine the well-being of citizens.

He also emphasized the importance of cooperation between the government and the EPA in addressing environmental concerns and strengthening oversight of mining operations.

The Mines and Energy Minister further disclosed that a proposal had been submitted to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai seeking stronger arrangements for environmental restoration, including the establishment of rehabilitation escrow accounts for mining companies.

Under the proposed arrangement, mining companies would set aside funds to support the reclamation and rehabilitation of land affected by their operations.

The proposal is intended to ensure that funds are available to restore damaged land after mining activities end, reducing the risk of communities being left with degraded land and other environmental problems.

Tingban emphasized that mining companies must take responsibility for the environmental consequences of their operations rather than leaving affected communities to bear the burden.

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He noted that strengthening environmental regulations and improving oversight are important steps toward ensuring that mining activities are conducted responsibly and contribute to sustainable development.

The minister's remarks highlighted the need to balance the economic benefits of mining with the responsibility to protect the environment and the people living in mining communities.

While Liberia's extractive industry contributes to national revenue and economic activity, environmental safeguards remain essential to ensuring that mining operations do not create long-term problems for local communities.

The proposed rehabilitation escrow accounts could help provide financial resources for land restoration and rehabilitation. However, the proposal's implementation would depend on subsequent government decisions and the arrangements established for mining companies.

Tingban's remarks formed part of discussions at the fourth edition of the Government Town Hall Meeting, held on October 9, 2026, in Tubmanburg City, Bomi County.

The meeting focused on Liberia's extractive industry, particularly the mining sector's contribution to national revenue, economic growth, and the country's transformation agenda.