Nigeria: 500 Abuja Drivers Benefit From Free Eye Surgeries

At least 500 commercial drivers operating in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have undergone free eye surgeries and other medical examinations during a medical outreach sponsored by Seyi Tinubu.

Many others also benefited from free eye screenings, medications, and prescription glasses.

The medical outreach was held at the Abuja Central Medical Store (ACMS), beside Jabi Park.

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Organised by BATMEDICS in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the outreach was used to mark World Sight Day 2026 and focused on commercial motorists, whose work places them on the road for long hours.

Speaking at the venue, BATMEDICS Director-General, Ojeje Amin Onimisi, emphasised the importance of extending care beyond diagnosis.

"Drivers occupy a critical but highly vulnerable position in our nation's transport system," Onimisi said. "To ensure this exercise delivers a lasting, human impact, BATMEDICS is not stopping at diagnostics. We are fully funding required medications and critical eye surgeries for beneficiaries to completely restore their vision and give them a renewed lease on life."

Representing the FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, Assistant Corps Marshal Ibrahim M. Bazama, in charge of Special Duties and External Relations, commended the partnership and its focus on road safety.

A statement by Petra Akinti Onyegbule, BATMEDICS' National Director, Research, Media and Strategic Communications, quoted the beneficiaries as expressing gratitude to Seyi Tinubu, for bringing eye care and treatment directly to them free of charge.