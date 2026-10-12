Africa: Cheikhou Kouyaté Announces Retirement From Football

Senegalese international midfielder Cheikhou Kouyaté has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36, bringing an end to a career defined by his commitment to the national team and Senegal's triumph at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021.

The former captain of the Lions of Teranga has called time on his playing career after several years competing at the highest level.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) paid tribute to Kouyaté in a message published on its official Facebook page, praising a career "marked by commitment, leadership and an unwavering love for the national shirt".

"Thank you for all these years of dedication and the emotions we shared. Your name will forever be etched in the history of Senegalese football," the federation wrote.

Kouyaté earned 92 caps for Senegal, scoring four goals. He represented his country at several major international tournaments, including the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, the 2012 Olympic Games and five editions of the Africa Cup of Nations.

His greatest achievement with Senegal came at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021, where the Lions of Teranga defeated Egypt in the final to claim their first continental title. The historic triumph secured Senegal's place among Africa's champions and remains a defining moment in the midfielder's international career.