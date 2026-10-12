Liberia: Determine Girls Forfeit Women's Super Cup Amid Ownership Crisis

Shaita Angels won the 2026-27 Liberia Football Association Women's Super Cup by forfeit after Determine Girls, the Women First Division champions, withdrew from the match amid an ownership crisis that saw the club's majority owner give up his stake.

Determine Girls did not show up for Saturday's fixture, and the LFA recorded the match as a forfeit. In a statement issued Friday, the LFA said the club withdrew from the competition because of internal issues. The club asked the LFA Competition Department to postpone the match on the eve of the fixture, but the LFA rejected the request.

Shaita Angels were required to complete their team registration through the LFA's Competition Management System by 2:30 p.m. GMT on matchday to be recognized as champions. The club later said in a statement that it had met the requirement.

The forfeit follows a shake-up in the club's ownership. Cassell A. Kuoh, who held a 75% stake in Determine Girls and served as its chief executive officer, has stepped down and given up his shares.

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In a telephone interview with The Liberian Investigator, Kuoh confirmed that he had transferred 50% of the club to former club president Varsay Kollie and 25% to Secretary General Gustufus Karpeh.

Kuoh did not explain his decision. Sources close to him said the move followed disagreements with club President Grace Hawa Weah.

The dispute centers on a protest Determine Girls and World Girls FC filed against Shaita Angels over the alleged use of three ineligible foreign players, Mary Nunoo, Comfort Frimpong and Kaddy Jarju. The protest reportedly challenged the players' eligibility on the grounds of work and residence permits.

Kuoh's company sponsors Shaita Angels, and he felt disrespected because Weah allegedly did not consult him before filing the protest, sources said.

The ownership dispute has compounded the club's financial troubles, including unpaid airfare for its trip to The Gambia for the WAFU Zone A Women's Champions League qualifiers, according to sources.

Shaita Angels said it would have welcomed the chance to win the trophy on the pitch but respected the LFA's decision. The club thanked its players, technical staff, supporters, sponsors and partners.

In the men's Super Cup on Sunday, Watanga FC came from two goals down at halftime to beat Black Man Warriors 3-2 at the SKD Practice Pitch, opening the 2026-27 National League season.