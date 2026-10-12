Liberia Steps Up Push for U.S. Investment

MONROVIA — Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti and Special Envoy for U.S. Trade and Investment Isaac E. Taggart Jr. have concluded discussions on Liberia's investment roadshow, aimed at attracting American investors and strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Monrovia over the weekend, followed investment engagements in Houston, Texas, and Washington, D.C., where Liberian representatives explored potential partnerships in key sectors of the economy.

The initiative forms part of the government's economic diplomacy efforts to attract foreign capital, promote private sector development and create employment opportunities under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

The Houston engagement brought together energy executives, investors and industry specialists to explore opportunities in electricity generation, energy infrastructure and Liberia's emerging oil and gas sector.

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In Washington, D.C., Taggart led discussions focusing on critical minerals, value-added processing, infrastructure development, ports and logistics.

The Washington event, co-hosted by the U.S.-Africa Business Center, reportedly attracted approximately 30 American investors and institutional stakeholders interested in exploring business opportunities in Liberia.

According to information surrounding the initiative, Taggart is working to translate investor interest into potential projects through technical assessments, feasibility studies, investor visits and financing discussions.

The engagements also highlighted Liberia's efforts to use diplomatic relations to attract investment, technical expertise and commercial partnerships.

Foreign Minister Nyanti has supported the initiative through the Ministry's diplomatic engagements, emphasizing economic cooperation as an important component of Liberia's foreign policy.

With the Houston and Washington engagements concluded, attention is shifting toward follow-up discussions with prospective investors and the identification of viable projects for possible financing and implementation.

However, no finalized investment agreements or confirmed financial commitments were disclosed in the information provided.

The government hopes the initiative will help expand investment opportunities, strengthen Liberia-U.S. commercial relations and support economic growth.

