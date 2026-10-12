Nigeria: 2027 - 17 in Plateau Governorship Race As NDC Ticket Faces Court Challenge

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Kefas Ropshik of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are among the leading contestants in Plateau State's 2027 governorship race

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Kefas Ropshik of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are among the leading contestants in Plateau State's 2027 governorship race, following the publication of candidates' particulars by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The commission's published document contains the names of the candidates and their running mates, alongside their declared ages, genders and educational qualifications, ahead of the election scheduled for 6 February 2027.

Governor Mutfwang defected from the PDP to the APC in January 2026, leaving his former party to seek a new path back to the seat.

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The election is also taking shape amid internal disputes within opposition parties, including a legal challenge to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)'s nomination.

Mutfwang seeks re-election under APC

Mr Mutfwang, 61, is the APC governorship candidate, with Josephine Piyo, 70, his running mate.

He won the 2023 governorship election on the PDP platform before defecting to the APC in January 2026, a move that reshaped the state's political alignments ahead of the next election.

The governor's decision to seek another term under the APC places his record in office at the centre of the campaign.

His administration will face questions about security, infrastructure, employment, healthcare, education and the management of public resources.

Insecurity remains one of Plateau's most pressing challenges, with repeated attacks on communities, killings and displacement disrupting livelihoods and raising concerns about the protection of lives and property.

Candidates will be expected to explain how they intend to improve early-warning systems, protect vulnerable communities, strengthen security responses and support residents whose livelihoods have been affected by violence.

Mr Mutfwang will also have to explain his political realignment to voters who elected him on the PDP platform in 2023.

INEC lists his declared qualifications as a primary education certificate, General Certificate of Education and an LLB degree with honours. The commission records a primary education certificate, General Certificate of Education and training at the School of Nursing in Jos for Ms Piyo.

Ropshik leads PDP's challenge

Mr Ropshik, 50, is the PDP candidate, with Daniel Kim, 61, his running mate.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in May that a faction backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, conducted a primary that produced Mr Ropshik, while the other faction led by Tanimu Turaki nominated Sunday Biggs.

The competing nominations reflected the party's internal divisions.

Mr Ropshik's candidacy gives the PDP an opportunity to challenge the incumbent, but the party's prospects will depend in part on its ability to organise an effective campaign and present a coherent alternative to the APC administration.

The opposition party will need to articulate clear proposals on security, economic development, employment, agriculture and public services, while addressing concerns arising from its internal disputes.

INEC lists Mr Ropshik's declared qualifications as a first school-leaving certificate and senior secondary school certificate.

For Mr Kim, the commission records a first school-leaving certificate, Grade II teacher's certificate and Bachelor of Education qualification.

NDC nomination dispute

Jonathan Akuns, 64, appears in the INEC document as the NDC candidate, with Jonathan Pwajok, 56, as his running mate.

His nomination has been challenged by Alfred Dapal, also known as Alfred Damiyal, amid disagreements between the party's national leadership and its state chapter.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in September that Mr Akuns emerged unopposed at the party's 29 May primary and was recognised by its national leadership. However, the state chapter subsequently backed Mr Dapal in a separate nomination exercise.

The dispute escalated to the Federal High Court in Jos.

On 28 September, Justice S. T. Ishaya restrained Mr Akuns from presenting himself as the NDC candidate pending the hearing and determination of a suit challenging the nomination process.

The court also restrained the NDC and INEC from taking steps that would undermine the reliefs sought in the suit.

The order was not a final determination of the dispute.

The dispute raises questions about whether the party can resolve its internal differences before the election.

Other parties

INEC's published document also lists candidates from several other parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Labour Party (LP), African Action Congress (AAC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Peoples Party (APP), Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), National Democratic Party (NDP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

The candidates named in the document include Sura Sunday of the ADC, Ayuba Adams of the AAC, Dawop Sa'idu of the ADP, Jiga Jarzuka of APGA, Danauta Kyarshik Samuel of the APM, Muhammad Hadi of the APP, Yusuf Umar of the DLA, Nura Tanko of the Labour Party, Yohanna Yilpan of the NDP, Cosmas Jarlath of the NRM, Dafup Simput of the SDP, Jonathan Dogara of the YPP and Bingel Hurung Philomina of the ZLP.

The commission's document provides the declared ages and educational qualifications of these candidates and their running mates.

However, further independently verified information is needed to establish their professional histories, previous political offices, policy positions and records in public service.

Those details would help voters assess the candidates beyond their party affiliations and credentials submitted to INEC.

Security, governance likely to dominate campaign

The governorship election will take place against the background of Plateau's prolonged security challenges and public demand for improved governance.

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The candidates will be expected to explain how they intend to protect communities, prevent attacks, improve relations between residents and security agencies, and support displaced people and affected businesses.

Economic opportunities are also likely to feature prominently, particularly employment, agriculture, small businesses, education and healthcare.

Beyond broad promises, voters will need specific proposals, implementation timelines and credible explanations of how the plans will be financed.

The incumbent's record will be scrutinised, while opposition candidates will be expected to demonstrate how their proposed policies differ from the current administration's approach.

The election will also test the ability of political parties to manage internal disputes and comply with electoral requirements.

The NDC's court challenge illustrates how unresolved nomination disagreements can complicate preparations for the ballot.

INEC must also clarify the discrepancy between the number of candidate tickets in its downloadable Plateau document and the total reported in its final-list coverage. An authoritative clarification would help prevent confusion among voters and political parties.

As the election approaches, the key questions for Plateau voters will extend beyond party labels: how the candidates intend to address insecurity, improve public services, create economic opportunities and ensure transparent use of public funds.