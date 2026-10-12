Nigeria: Why I Defend Persecuted Christians in Nigeria - Nicki Minaj

The rapper called for more influential voices to draw attention to violence against Christians in Nigeria, saying the issue receives insufficient global attention

American rapper Nicki Minaj has revealed that her connection to Nigeria through her pastor and reports of religious violence influenced her decision to speak out against the alleged persecution of Christians in the country.

The rapper made the remarks during an X Takeover event at Tesla's Giga Texas facility in Austin, Texas. A video of her speech went viral on Monday.

The 43-year-old said the accounts of violence against Christians, especially in Nigeria, deeply troubled her.

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"For Nigeria personally, my pastor is from Nigeria, so I have a link to Nigeria because of him. And of course, I have a lot of Nigerian barbs, but what I started seeing was the brutality with which Christians are being treated there just for being Christian", said Minaj.

More advocacy

According to the rapper, her advocacy is driven by concerns about freedom of religion and the safety of Christian communities.

Minaj encouraged fellow entertainers and influencers to speak out and help raise awareness of what she called the brutal treatment of Christians in Nigeria.

The "Super Bass" crooner added that many public figures avoid discussing difficult or politically charged matters because they don't see such conversations as trendy.

She noted, "And I thought, why isn't anyone making a big deal out of this, you know? And sometimes when things aren't cool to talk about, people don't talk about it.

"So right now, actually, I'm hoping that more celebrities or people, influencers, I'm hoping that they come aboard the train to start speaking out about what's happening to Christians in Nigeria. And I look forward to doing more to help in that way, in that cause."

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Minaj had stepped up her advocacy against religious persecution and violence since the US government designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern in November 2025 over allegations of Christian genocide.

The rapper has since used her social media platforms to call for an end to the persecution of Christians, insisting that they deserve freedom of worship in every country.

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The mother of one also called for an end to bloodshed worldwide.

"Shed not their blood anymore. All Nations hear this. Shed not their blood; you have shed the blood of those that called you my name. #FreeChristians," she wrote.

In November 2025, US President Donald Trump designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern over allegations of Christian genocide and threatened military action if the alleged killings continued.