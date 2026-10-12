Liberia: U.S. Report Exposes Gaps in Liberia's Fight Against Human Trafficking

Liberia's progress in combating human trafficking remains undermined by inadequate victim services, limited law enforcement capacity, alleged official complicity and weak regulation of labor recruitment agencies, according to the 2026 Trafficking in Persons Report released by the United States Department of State.

Although the report upgraded Liberia to Tier 2 from its previous classification, it warned that the government still does not fully meet the minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking, exposing persistent institutional weaknesses despite improvements in investigations, prosecutions and victim identification.

The Tier 2 classification recognizes that the government is making significant efforts to address trafficking, but it does not mean Liberia has met international standards or eliminated the crime.

The U.S. assessment identified several improvements during the reporting period, including the investigation of more cases, increased prosecutions and convictions, the identification and referral of more victims to care, additional anti-trafficking training for officials, and the adoption of a new National Action Plan covering 2026-2030.

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However, the report said victim services remained insufficient, one government-operated shelter was not fully operational, and law enforcement officials and prosecutors continued to lack the resources and understanding required to investigate and prosecute trafficking crimes effectively.

The government also failed to report new efforts to regulate labor recruitment practices, leaving concerns about fraudulent overseas employment schemes and the exploitation of vulnerable workers unresolved.

Under the prosecution component, Liberia investigated 17 trafficking cases involving 39 suspects during the reporting period. The cases included three involving sex trafficking, four involving forced labor and 10 involving unspecified forms of trafficking.

Authorities prosecuted seven suspects: one for sex trafficking, one for forced labor and five for unspecified forms of trafficking. Five individuals were convicted, with the majority of convicted traffickers receiving prison sentences of at least one year.

The figures represent an improvement over the previous reporting period, when authorities investigated 11 cases involving 18 suspects, prosecuted two suspects and secured no convictions.

Despite the progress, the report identified corruption and alleged official complicity in trafficking crimes as significant concerns that continue to inhibit law enforcement action.

It cited the pending prosecution of a former director of the National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, who was charged during the previous reporting period with allegedly facilitating trafficking by fraudulently recruiting three victims for overseas employment, where they were subsequently subjected to forced labor.

The case remained pending at the end of the reporting period.

Liberia's 2021 Revised Act to Ban Trafficking in Persons criminalizes sex and labor trafficking and prescribes minimum prison sentences of 20 years. The report described these penalties as sufficiently stringent and, for sex trafficking, comparable to those prescribed for other serious crimes, including kidnapping.

The Liberia National Police's Anti-Human Trafficking Unit remained the primary investigative body, while the Ministry of Labor retained authority to prosecute trafficking and child labor cases.

However, observers reported that police officers, prosecutors, judges and labor inspectors lacked adequate resources and institutional capacity, impeding investigations and prosecutions.

The government increased anti-trafficking training for law enforcement and protection officials, labor inspectors and community members, working with international organizations. Nevertheless, the report said these efforts had not fully addressed the capacity deficiencies confronting officials.

It also noted that the government did not cooperate with other countries on trafficking-related law enforcement operations during the reporting period.

On victim protection, the government recorded a substantial increase in identification and referrals, identifying 180 victims and referring 70 to care. During the previous reporting period, the government reported identifying or referring no victims.

The government also reported assisting 70 victims through protection services that included shelter, healthcare, counseling, legal assistance and repatriation support.

In collaboration with an international organization, Liberia funded the voluntary repatriation of 17 Liberian victims exploited abroad. Among them were eight people exploited in online scam operations in Burma.

The government increased its allocation for victim services to 4,752,000 Liberian dollars, equivalent to US$26,847, compared with 3,960,000 Liberian dollars, or US$20,000, in the previous reporting period.

Despite the increased allocation, the report said resources remained insufficient, particularly for victims in rural areas.

The Ministry of Labor operated three shelters for adult trafficking victims, but one was not operational during the reporting period. The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection operated additional shelters for children, including trafficking victims, who were accommodated in government and nongovernmental organization facilities.

Liberia maintains standard operating procedures and a National Referral Mechanism intended to help frontline officials identify trafficking victims and connect them with appropriate services.

However, the report said the quality of training and consistent application of these procedures varied, particularly outside urban areas. Formal identification remained necessary for victims to qualify for referral to protection services.

The report also identified gaps in legal protection for foreign trafficking victims. Liberia did not have formal policies guaranteeing such victims alternatives to removal to countries where they might face retaliation or hardship, although temporary residency could be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Authorities provided victim-witness assistance to support participation in criminal proceedings, but courts did not award restitution to victims as part of criminal sentences.

Prevention efforts also faced funding constraints.

The Ministry of Labor coordinated the government's anti-trafficking response and co-chaired the National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force with the Ministry of Justice.

The government adopted its 2026-2030 National Action Plan and allocated 3,420,000 Liberian dollars, approximately US$19,322, for prevention activities, including implementation of the plan and public awareness campaigns.

That allocation represented a decline from 7,920,000 Liberian dollars, or US$40,000, during the previous reporting period.

The government conducted awareness activities in several counties, targeting populations considered vulnerable to trafficking. It also funded and operated an anti-trafficking hotline during business hours, with operators trained on victim identification and referral procedures.

Additionally, the Ministry of Labor trained 60 labor inspectors on human trafficking and the National Referral Mechanism.

However, the report said the government did not report efforts to reduce demand for commercial sex acts.

Labor recruitment regulation emerged as another significant weakness. Although recruiters are required to obtain government licenses, the report said authorities did not effectively regulate recruitment agencies or hold them civilly and criminally liable for fraudulent recruitment.

Liberia also did not prohibit workers from paying recruitment fees, a gap that can expose job seekers to exploitation and fraudulent employment arrangements.

The report's trafficking profile describes a pattern of exploitation affecting both Liberian and foreign nationals inside the country, as well as Liberians trafficked abroad.

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Women and children, particularly those from rural communities, remain among the most vulnerable groups. Traffickers exploit victims in sex trafficking and forced labor, including domestic servitude, street vending, agriculture, artisanal mining and begging.

The report cited nongovernmental organizations that estimate 25 percent of Liberian girls are involved in early or forced marriages, which traffickers sometimes use to compel victims into sex trafficking or forced labor.

Liberian men, women and children are exploited in other West African countries, including Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal and Sierra Leone. Liberian women are also exploited for forced labor as domestic workers in the Middle East.

The report highlighted fraudulent job recruitment schemes and the growing use of online platforms, peer recruitment and network-based arrangements as mechanisms facilitating trafficking.

It also noted that Chinese nationals employed in Liberia's infrastructure improvement, mining and agriculture sectors are vulnerable to forced labor.

The 2026 report therefore presents a mixed assessment of Liberia's anti-trafficking response: increased investigations, convictions and victim identification have earned international recognition, but persistent weaknesses in protection, enforcement and prevention continue to place vulnerable people at risk.

The challenge for Liberia is to translate the Tier 2 upgrade into sustained improvements by strengthening investigations, ensuring shelters are operational, expanding victim assistance beyond urban centers, addressing alleged official complicity and holding fraudulent labor recruiters accountable.

Without those measures, the progress recorded in the latest reporting period may not be enough to close the gaps that continue to weaken the country's fight against human trafficking.